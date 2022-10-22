Kaya women clinch championship, Del Campo wins Golden Boot in Singapore tourney

MANILA, Philippines — It was double celebrations for the Kaya FC women's team on Friday as they ruled the SingaCup's Women's Football Championship with an 8-0 drubbing of Indonesia's Persib Bandung Putri at the German European School in Singapore.

Shai Del Campo also clinched the Golden Boot in the four-team tournament after another hat trick against their Indonesian foes which bumped her goal output to six for the tiff.

In their first 11 a-side tournament, Del Campo once again led the offensive attack to complete the three-match sweep with three goals to her name.

Nica Siy, Dionesia Tolentin, Bhebe Lemoran, Anicka Castaneda and Maye Medano then netted one goal each to chip in to the onslaught that saw Kaya score 17 goals while only conceding once in their opening match against the Lion City Singapore Women's team.

Next on the table for Kaya is defending their title in 7 a-side tournament AIA 7s.

They also look to compete in Philippine Football Federation-organized women's competitions, which are expected to unfurl soon.

Kaya women players Inna Palacios, Hali Long and Castaneda are also coming off of a successful national team training camp in Costa Rica.

Del Campo, though missed out on a spot in the Costa Rica camp, is also a mainstay of the Filipinas who are headed to their first-ever FIFA Women's World Cup next year in Australia and New Zealand.