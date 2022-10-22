^

Sports

Kaya women clinch championship, Del Campo wins Golden Boot in Singapore tourney

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 22, 2022 | 9:12am
Kaya women clinch championship, Del Campo wins Golden Boot in Singapore tourney
Kaya FC Women's team
Courtesy of Kaya FC

MANILA, Philippines — It was double celebrations for the Kaya FC women's team on Friday as they ruled the SingaCup's Women's Football Championship with an 8-0 drubbing of Indonesia's Persib Bandung Putri at the German European School in Singapore.

Shai Del Campo also clinched the Golden Boot in the four-team tournament after another hat trick against their Indonesian foes which bumped her goal output to six for the tiff.

In their first 11 a-side tournament, Del Campo once again led the offensive attack to complete the three-match sweep with three goals to her name.

Nica Siy, Dionesia Tolentin, Bhebe Lemoran, Anicka Castaneda and Maye Medano then netted one goal each to chip in to the onslaught that saw Kaya score 17 goals while only conceding once in their opening match against the Lion City Singapore Women's team.

Next on the table for Kaya is defending their title in 7 a-side tournament AIA 7s.

They also look to compete in Philippine Football Federation-organized women's competitions, which are expected to unfurl soon.

Kaya women players Inna Palacios, Hali Long and Castaneda are also coming off of a successful national team training camp in Costa Rica.

Del Campo, though missed out on a spot in the Costa Rica camp, is also a mainstay of the Filipinas who are headed to their first-ever FIFA Women's World Cup next year in Australia and New Zealand.

FOOTBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Creamline eyes share of PVL lead, collides with Cignal

Creamline eyes share of PVL lead, collides with Cignal

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
Creamline resumes its Grand Slam quest as it clashes with a dangerous Cignal when the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced...
Sports
fbtw

De Liaño takes stuff to Lithuania

By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
Juan Gomez de Liaño is set to become the first Filipino cager to strut his stuff in Europe as the former UP Maroon has hooked up with the BC Wolves in the Lithuanian basketball league.
Sports
fbtw
Clippers celebrate Leonard return, victory over Lakers

Clippers celebrate Leonard return, victory over Lakers

10 hours ago
Kawhi Leonard marked his first NBA game in more than a year with 14 points and seven rebounds on Thursday to help the Los...
Sports
fbtw

Basketball’s next evolution

By Bill Velasco | 10 hours ago
Since the 1970’s, basketball has constantly been tinkered with across the globe.
Sports
fbtw

PCA Open returns

10 hours ago
Grizzled veteran Johnny Arcilla tries to defy time anew as he eyes a 10th title in the Philippine Columbian Association Open Tennis Championships which makes its anticipated return today at the PCA courts in...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Cagayan, three others set for crucial PCAP matches

Cagayan, three others set for crucial PCAP matches

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
In the dog days of the competition, four squads will have crucial matches Saturday.
Sports
fbtw
Team Lakay's Loman set for clash with ex-champ Fernandes

Team Lakay's Loman set for clash with ex-champ Fernandes

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Loman, who is a former bantamweight titlist in another promotion, last fought in March at ONE X where he clinched a unanimous...
Sports
fbtw

Bagamasbad rules Asian srs chess

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
Filipino chess player Efren Bagamasbad believes age isn’t a hindrance to achieve one’s dream.
Sports
fbtw
Dragons tear Dyip to pieces

Dragons tear Dyip to pieces

By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
Bay Area pulled no punches against freefalling Terrafirma and produced the second most lopsided win in PBA history at 54...
Sports
fbtw

Sizzling Knights get back at Chiefs

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
After a rough season start, Letran has got into the groove and now looks like the team that dominated the NCAA last season.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with