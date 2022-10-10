Magnolia's gamble on Serbian-American import Rakocevic pays off

MANILA, Philippines – Bringing in Nick Rakocevic was going against the grain for an import in the PBA, but Magnolia knew what they wanted and also what Nick brought to the table, so they took the gamble.

And it has paid dividends as the Serbian-American import has led them to three straight victories.

The 6’9” behemoth was instrumental in all their wins so far, and it seems his previous stint in China got him acclimatized to basketball in Asia.

Real Sports caught up with him after his first foray on local shores.

Q: Let’s talk about your first game, was it everything you expected?

You know what it was fun. I was just having fun out there with my teammates. The atmosphere was great, the environment, the fans, everything about it was fun. I figured it all came naturally to me. My teammates and coaches helped me out a lot. It was definitely more than I expected, but when I got my rhythm going, it was fun. When you're having fun it makes the game a lot easier, you see things differently. So that's what happened in my first game.

Q: Were you surprised about anything at all in your first game in the PBA?

No, I wasn't surprised. It was just different for me, the last two years I played in China, so those years I was in a bubble. There weren't really a lot of fans there weren't really a lot of people. It was a different environment and atmosphere, different culture and different people. It was good for me to have a refresh and try something new. I love China, I loved playing there and I’ll probably go back to playing there but right now all my focus is with Magnolia and trying to compete for a championship this year.

Q: What have you heard about the PBA before you came over?

Yeah, I've had a couple of friends play in the PBA, Malcolm Hill, who is a former Magnolia player, he’s a close friend of mine we grew up together in Chicago. Former player, David Simon, he's kind of like one of my mentors in Chicago, he kinda helps out the young guys, just guiding us. He tells us everything about overseas basketball, his experiences and stuff like that. I've heard a lot of great things, and since I've been here I love it. I love the people, I love the food, the culture and everything about it. Mostly the food man, can’t stop eating adobo and caldereta, you guys got some good food out here. So I’m gaining a lot of weight, which is good news.

Q: What are some of the goals you have for this conference?

I think the goal is just winning, I love winning. I base myself off what you win as a team. Everywhere I've gone I've just tried to win as much as possible. That's what I'm trying to carry on to Magnolia. I just want us to win the championship. That’s my goal and also my team’s goal, to compete for a championship. I'm not looking at anything else, I’m doing whatever the team needs me to do. I'm here to help them out and for us to succeed. That is my ultimate goal.

Q: I heard that you played for the Under-20 Serbian national squad. How was it playing with them?

It was amazing. I love the experience, I love playing with my teammates, me and my teammates are very close. We stay in touch even to this day. Hopefully one day, I could play with the national team. And as soon as I have some time, maybe this summer or next summer, I can go back over there. But it was an incredible experience, I was the first ever American born player to play for the national team, so that was a different type of accomplishment. That was special to me and obviously my parents. The experience was incredible, I feel it made me better as a player, I can't wait to go back out there once I have some time, I’d love to compete with them again.

Q: Is the NBA a target for you?

Yea, I think everyone who grows up in America or anywhere in the world you know, the ultimate goal is to get to the NBA. As of right now all of my focus is on the PBA. I’m not in the NBA right now, I’m in the PBA, my team is Magnolia, so right now that is where my focus is. Up until January, or when the last game is, that's gonna be my focus. I just wanna do my best for the team in order for us to be successful. After the season, maybe the summer I would look into playing there, but yeah, that’s my ultimate goal to make it to the NBA.

Q: I read in an article you said you were a cross between Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic?

No no no no no. I said I played like a European player, like Jokic and Doncic but not as good as them. Just as a comparison, it’s a European type of game. I'm not the most athletic guy out there but I try to use my mind and my skill to over my opponent. You know, Euro steps, pump fakes and things like that. So I would say the skills of players like Jokic, Doncic, Porzingis, you know European guys in general. The thing with European guys is that we tend to have similar types of games. Doesn't matter how big, skinny or tall you are, we have the same game. So like I said I’m the prototypical European player. I like playing with more aggression and a little more fire. Diving for loose balls, just kinda being that energy guy, try to be the Dennis Rodman out there or like the Calvin Abueva. But yeah I just said that I play like a Luka and Jokic not a combination of both. Those two players combined would be the best player ever.