Bulldogs-turned-Maroons Torres, Felicilda rave about easy transition to UP

Reyland Torres (L) and Janjan Felicilda with the UP Fighting Maroons

MANILA, Philippines — Moving from one team to another in the UAAP is not an easy task, but for NU Bulldogs turned UP Fighting Maroons Reyland Torres and Janjan Felicilda, it hasn't been quite as daunting as one would think.

Having been welcomed into a championship program with open arms, Torres and Felicilda said there were hardly any bumps in the road as they made their way from Sampaloc to Diliman.

"[Y]ung transition ko pagdating sa UP is sobrang saya po. Kasi na-feel ko na welcome talaga sila sa amin ni Janjan, sa pagpasok po namin sa bagong team namin," Torres told Philstar.com.

"[T]inutulungan nila kami kung ano pa yung mga kailangan namin matutunan, kung ano pa yung kailangan namin i-adjust kaya sobrang saya, sobrang welcome kami," he added.

Torres and Felicilda join a stacked UP roster that is fresh off of an historic championship run in UAAP Season 84. Though they need to serve one year residency before they can suit up for the defending champions.

Owing to head coach Goldwyn Monteverde, a number of former NU products have made their way into the Maroons' base.

Being able to reunite with former teammates, for Felicilda, made it even more easy to assimilate into his new team.

"Paglipat ko parang hindi naman naging mahirap sa akin kasi yun nga, parang yung mga tao sa UP winelcome kami ng maayos. Sobrang friendly nila," said Felicilda.

"Tapos kasama ko yung mga teammate ko din dati sa high school pa kami, kaya yung paglipat ko di naman ganun ka-hirap at saka masaya naman," he added.

Former NU hoopers in the program include Carl Tamayo, Gerry Abadiano, and Terrence Fortea.

Though Felicilda and Torres are currently in the Philippines, the core of the Fighting Maroons is in South Korea for a training camp ahead of their title defense in UAAP Season 85 later this year.