Falcons AP Bren downs RSG to book last MSC slot ; Top player feted in Alamat Awards

MANILA, Philippines -- Falcons AP Bren secured the last slot in the upcoming Mobile Legends Mid-Season Cup (MSC) by defeating RSG Philippines, 3-1, in the lower bracket finals of the MPL Philippines Season 13 playoffs.

The defending champions had a slow start, succumbing to the Raiders in Game 1, 15-4, in the almost 16-minute game. But they managed to turn the tide in both Games 2 and 3, even though RSG Philippines had a strong lead in the early game, to propel themselves to match-point.

Game 4 saw RSG Philippines valiantly try to extend the series, but the lord dance in the 18th-minute saw three heroes down on the side of the raider, which gave Falcons AP Bren the signal to end the series and book their ticket to MSC happening in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia next month.

Meanwhile, prior to the lower bracket finals, MPL Philippines awarded the top players as well as celebrated the different creative teams who had contributed to the league's 13th season.

First to be awarded was the new inductees to the MPL Philippines Hall of Legends. The league broke tradition and inducted two individuals: Falcons AP Bren's EXP laner David "FlapTzy" Canon and ONIC Esports' Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol.

Canon has two M-series championship to his name plus a Finals Most Valuable Player award from the recent M5 World Championship; while Rayosdelsol was the first Filipino import and has been making history with ONIC Esports since 2022.

The regular season MVP was awarded to Marco "Super Marco" Requitiano, as well as being the all-star goldlaner of the season. His teammates Rowgien "Owgwen" Unigo (Roamer) and Kyle "KyleTzy" Sayson (jungle) also made the all-star team along with Team Liquid ECHO's Alston "Sanji" Pabico (midlane) and RSG Philippines' Nathanael "Nathzz" Estrologo (EXP); while the coach of the season was awarded to Falcons AP Bren's Francis "Ducky" Glindro.

Completing the list of awardees were TNC Pro Team’s Cesar “Nomed” Sugarno, who was awarded as the Rookie of the Season; Blacklist International's Kenneth "Yue" Tadeo was awarded the sportsmanship award, Blacklist International's Edward "Edward" Dapadap won the Freshest Face of the Season; Anna "AnnaBae" Marcelo (Fnatic ONIC Philippines) and Dannica Suazo (Blacklist International) were awarded as the best team correspondents; Theodore “Uomi” Ignacio for Best Filipino Talent; Renmar “Reptar” Santa Cruz for Best English Talent award; RSG Philippines' meme content won the Best Team Content Award; and TNC Pro Team's roster reveal, "Ipaglalaban Kita", won the Best Roster Reveal Execution Award.