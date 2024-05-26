Metro Manila, provincial camps slated for BEST Center

MANILA, Philippines -- The pioneering BEST Center (Basketball Efficiency and Scientific Training Center) enters a busy mid-year with 11 provincial stops on top of two basketball and volleyball clinics in Metro Manila.

The Ateneo College covered courts in Quezon City will host its Saturdays-only basketball clinic starting June 1. Levels 1,2,3, and Preparatory (5-8 years old) will have classes from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Levels 1 (11-years old and above), 2 and 4 will be held from 1-4 pm.

Classes at the Malate Catholic School Gym in Manila will be held on June 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 26 (Monday-Wednesday-Friday). Basketball for Levels 1 and 2 (9-11 years old ) and Preparatory Class (5-8 years old) will be from 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m., while volleyball classes are offered from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.and 1-4 p.m.

Clinics in the provinces are set from (Basketball) June 3-8 in Pagadian, June 10-15 in Iloilo, June 17-22 in Bacolod, June 17-22 in Lucena City; June 24-29 in Davao City, July 1-6 in Cagayan de Oro, July 1-6 in Roxas City,July 8-13 in San Fernando City, July 15-20 in Urdaneta City, July 15-20 in Zamboanga City, and July 22-27 in Baguio City.

Volleyball clinics are set June 3-8 in Iloilo, and June 17-22 in Lucena City.

The BEST Center, sponsored by MILO, Chris Sports and SKLZ, is a recipient of the Olympism Award from the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) and is a Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Hall-of-Fame awardee.