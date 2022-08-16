Clarkson, Sotto banner 24-man Gilas pool
MANILA, Philippines – Utah Jazz star Jordan Clarkson and Adelaide 36ers big man Kai Sotto top the 24-man Gilas Pilipinas pool for the fourth window of the Asian Qualifiers of the 2023 FIBA World Cup.
Here's the Gilas 24-man Preliminary Pool for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers - Window 4.— SBP (@officialSBPinc) August 16, 2022
Via SBP Website » https://t.co/Tg0yndu3U9 pic.twitter.com/bFPoRp7ytT
Joining the two international talents in the list — which includes a mixture of overseas campaigners, PBA players and amateurs — released by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) Tuesday night are the following:
Kiefer Ravena
Thirdy Ravena
Bobby Ray Parks
Dwight Ramos
June Mar Fajardo
CJ Perez
Scottie Thompson
Japeth Aguilar
Arvin Tolentino
Robert Bolick
Jamie Malonzo
Ian Sangalang
Jio Jalalon
Calvin Oftana
Kevin Alas
Chris Newsome
Allein Maliksi
Raymond Almazan
Roosevelt Adams
Carl Tamayo
Francis Lopez
Kevin Quiambao
According to the SBP, players from the winner of Wednesday's do-or-die PBA semis game between San Miguel (Fajardon and Perez) and Meralco (Almazan, Maliksi and Newsome) will be removed from the pool.
Gilas will take on Lebanon in Beirut on August 25 and Saudi Arabia at the Mall of Asia Arena on August 29.
- Latest
- Trending