Clarkson, Sotto banner 24-man Gilas pool

MANILA, Philippines – Utah Jazz star Jordan Clarkson and Adelaide 36ers big man Kai Sotto top the 24-man Gilas Pilipinas pool for the fourth window of the Asian Qualifiers of the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Here's the Gilas 24-man Preliminary Pool for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers - Window 4.



Joining the two international talents in the list — which includes a mixture of overseas campaigners, PBA players and amateurs — released by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) Tuesday night are the following:

Kiefer Ravena

Thirdy Ravena

Bobby Ray Parks

Dwight Ramos

June Mar Fajardo

CJ Perez

Scottie Thompson

Japeth Aguilar

Arvin Tolentino

Robert Bolick

Jamie Malonzo

Ian Sangalang

Jio Jalalon

Calvin Oftana

Kevin Alas

Chris Newsome

Allein Maliksi

Raymond Almazan

Roosevelt Adams

Carl Tamayo

Francis Lopez

Kevin Quiambao

According to the SBP, players from the winner of Wednesday's do-or-die PBA semis game between San Miguel (Fajardon and Perez) and Meralco (Almazan, Maliksi and Newsome) will be removed from the pool.

Gilas will take on Lebanon in Beirut on August 25 and Saudi Arabia at the Mall of Asia Arena on August 29.