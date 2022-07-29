^

Sports

Logitech G’s innovative gears rocks the gaming world at CONQuest 2022

Philstar.com
July 29, 2022 | 11:01am
Logitech Gâ€™s innovative gears rocks the gaming world at CONQuest 2022
Logitech G gaming gears were highlighted during its live stream, live interviews, live product unboxing with influencers and fun match with a lucky fan. Attendees enjoyed exclusive promo bundles, huge discounts, as well as free merchandise.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — More than 30,000 social gamers and fans flocked to the SMX Convention Center over the weekend for the country’s premier gaming, technology, anime and pop culture festival, CONQuest 2022.

The largest consumer gathering since the pandemic, attendees were treated to live music, amazing cosplay and the latest games and gears.

Global gaming technology and gear leader Logitech G showcased its top-of-the-line gaming headsets in its booth—the G435 Wireless Gaming Headset—Mobile and PC, G335 Headsets, G733 Headsets and G333 Gaming Earphones, among others.

Logitech G gaming gears were highlighted during its live stream, live interviews, live product unboxing with influencers and fun match with a lucky fan. Attendees enjoyed exclusive promo bundles, huge discounts, as well as free merchandise. During its segment onstage, Logitech raffled off one G435 Wireless Gaming Headset.

College gaming rivalries likewise reemerged at the CONQuest, with famous creators Kyedae and V33Wise further fueling up excitement at the gathering.

It was a weekend of celebrating passions, discovering art, new games, gadgets and technology at the seemingly endless booths, learning at the trade shows and industry summit and community panels and immersing oneself at the retro and indie dev arcade.

Logitech G headsets for social gamers

The G733 Wireless Gaming Headset and the G435 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset use the LIGHTSPEED wireless technology that enables users to stay connected even up to 20 meters away and still enjoy an unforgettable audio experience.

The G435 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset can also be connected via Bluetooth. It is eco-friendly—made partially of recycled plastic and is certified CarbonNeutral.

The G335 Wired Gaming Headset is plug-and-play and at 240g, is one of the lightest gaming headsets in the market. The G335 is Discord Certified for crystal clear audio and seamless communication and may be used with almost any gaming platform via a 3.5mm audio jack. It features gaming-grade audio quality, built-in controls, a volume roller located directly on the ear cup and a flip-to-mute mic. 

Available online and at local shops

Logitech gaming gadgets are available at the Logitech Flagship Store in Lazada, Logitech G Official Store in Shopee and other partner retail stores nationwide. Logitech products are also available at partner outlets, PC Express, Silicon Valley, DataBlitz, Octagon, Electroworld, Complink, iTech, Techwarez, Gameone, Interpace Computer Systems, GameXtreme, TTI, GameOne, DynaQuest PC, Digi-Serv Solutions, Concept Computer, NUTECH, DFE (Davao Futurebright Enterprises), Villman, PCWorx, Abenson, Digistore and Greenware.

 

Visit the Logitech G website and official Facebook Page to learn more.

LOGITECH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ailing track legend Lydia De Vega gets assist from Chooks-to-Go

Ailing track legend Lydia De Vega gets assist from Chooks-to-Go

By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
Sports patron and Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascariñas pledged Php250,000 to the De Vega-Mercado family upon learning...
Sports
fbtw

Why Villaflor retired at 23

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
It’s not widely known why former WBA superfeatherweight or junior lightweight champion Ben Villaflor retired from the ring at 23.
Sports
fbtw
Ex-NBA player to reinforce guest team in PBA Commissioner's Cup

Ex-NBA player to reinforce guest team in PBA Commissioner's Cup

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
The team, representing Greater China, announced on Wednesday that they have signed Andrew Nicholson for their campaign in...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines tests mettle vs world&rsquo;s best, Wesley So-led US in Chess Olympiad

Philippines tests mettle vs world’s best, Wesley So-led US in Chess Olympiad

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Against all odds, the Philippine team sets out to challenge the best and the brightest the world could offer headed by a powerhouse,...
Sports
fbtw

Engelland jumps over to OKC camp

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Former Philippine national team player and world renowned shooting coach Chip “The Machine Gun” Engelland is joining the coaching staff of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA after a long stay with the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Restudying the concept of a Department of Sports

Restudying the concept of a Department of Sports

By Joaquin Henson | 12 minutes ago
The time for change has come.
Sports
fbtw
Amid player exodus, Steve Nash Enriquez sticks with NU Bulldogs

Amid player exodus, Steve Nash Enriquez sticks with NU Bulldogs

By Luisa Morales | 19 minutes ago
From Carl Tamayo, Gerry Abadiano and Terrence Fortea moving to UP, to Kevin Quiambao heading to La Salle, the Legarda-based...
Sports
fbtw
Logitech G&rsquo;s innovative gears rocks the gaming world at CONQuest 2022

Logitech G’s innovative gears rocks the gaming world at CONQuest 2022

50 minutes ago
Logitech G gaming gears were highlighted during its live stream, live interviews, live product unboxing with influencers and...
Sports
fbtw
New San Beda coach Yuri Escueta up for challenge

New San Beda coach Yuri Escueta up for challenge

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
No matter what the challenge of rebuilding the San Beda Red Lions, new head coach Yuri Escueta is up for it.
Sports
fbtw
Choco Mucho's Kat Tolentino makes up for lost time with explosive game vs PLDT

Choco Mucho's Kat Tolentino makes up for lost time with explosive game vs PLDT

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
After being sidelined right smack in the middle of the Flying Titans' campaign due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with