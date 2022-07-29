Logitech Gâ€™s innovative gears rocks the gaming world at CONQuest 2022

Logitech G’s innovative gears rocks the gaming world at CONQuest 2022

Logitech G gaming gears were highlighted during its live stream, live interviews, live product unboxing with influencers and fun match with a lucky fan. Attendees enjoyed exclusive promo bundles, huge discounts, as well as free merchandise.

MANILA, Philippines — More than 30,000 social gamers and fans flocked to the SMX Convention Center over the weekend for the country’s premier gaming, technology, anime and pop culture festival, CONQuest 2022.

The largest consumer gathering since the pandemic, attendees were treated to live music, amazing cosplay and the latest games and gears.

Global gaming technology and gear leader Logitech G showcased its top-of-the-line gaming headsets in its booth—the G435 Wireless Gaming Headset—Mobile and PC, G335 Headsets, G733 Headsets and G333 Gaming Earphones, among others.

Logitech G gaming gears were highlighted during its live stream, live interviews, live product unboxing with influencers and fun match with a lucky fan. Attendees enjoyed exclusive promo bundles, huge discounts, as well as free merchandise. During its segment onstage, Logitech raffled off one G435 Wireless Gaming Headset.

College gaming rivalries likewise reemerged at the CONQuest, with famous creators Kyedae and V33Wise further fueling up excitement at the gathering.

It was a weekend of celebrating passions, discovering art, new games, gadgets and technology at the seemingly endless booths, learning at the trade shows and industry summit and community panels and immersing oneself at the retro and indie dev arcade.

Logitech G headsets for social gamers

The G733 Wireless Gaming Headset and the G435 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset use the LIGHTSPEED wireless technology that enables users to stay connected even up to 20 meters away and still enjoy an unforgettable audio experience.

The G435 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset can also be connected via Bluetooth. It is eco-friendly—made partially of recycled plastic and is certified CarbonNeutral.

The G335 Wired Gaming Headset is plug-and-play and at 240g, is one of the lightest gaming headsets in the market. The G335 is Discord Certified for crystal clear audio and seamless communication and may be used with almost any gaming platform via a 3.5mm audio jack. It features gaming-grade audio quality, built-in controls, a volume roller located directly on the ear cup and a flip-to-mute mic.

Available online and at local shops

Logitech gaming gadgets are available at the Logitech Flagship Store in Lazada, Logitech G Official Store in Shopee and other partner retail stores nationwide. Logitech products are also available at partner outlets, PC Express, Silicon Valley, DataBlitz, Octagon, Electroworld, Complink, iTech, Techwarez, Gameone, Interpace Computer Systems, GameXtreme, TTI, GameOne, DynaQuest PC, Digi-Serv Solutions, Concept Computer, NUTECH, DFE (Davao Futurebright Enterprises), Villman, PCWorx, Abenson, Digistore and Greenware.

Visit the Logitech G website and official Facebook Page to learn more.