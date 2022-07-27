^

Ex-NBA player to reinforce guest team in PBA Commissioner's Cup

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
July 27, 2022 | 10:45am
Ex-NBA player to reinforce guest team in PBA Commissioner's Cup
Andrew Nicholson #44 of the Washington Wizards puts up a shot in front of Mike Muscala #31 of the Atlanta Hawks in the first half at Verizon Center on November 4, 2016 in Washington,
ROB CARR / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

MANILA, Philippines – A former NBA player will serve as an import for PBA guest team Bay Area Dragons in their upcoming stint in the PBA Commissioner's Cup.

The team, representing Greater China, announced on Wednesday that they have signed Andrew Nicholson for their campaign in the PBA where they will be the only foreign guest team.

Nicholson, who meets the PBA's height limit for imports at 6'10", was drafted in the first round of the 2012 NBA draft by the Orlando Magic.

He also suited up for the Washington Wizards and the Brooklyn Nets.

Most recently, Nicholson played for the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus in the Korean Basketball League.

"Andrew Nicholson is someone that we’ve been keeping an eye for a while. His size is undeniably an advantage on the court, but it’s his skillset and his approach to the game that really attracted our attention," said Dragons general manager Liu Quansheng thru a release given out by the East Asia Super League (EASL).

The Bay Area Dragons will also compete against PBA teams in the EASL, where they join other teams from Korea, Taipei and Japan.

There, the Dragons will be having Myles Powell as an import. The reinforcement signed a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers in the recent NBA season.

The Bay Area Dragons will be stationed in Manila as their training hub and headquarters during their stints in the PBA and the EASL.

