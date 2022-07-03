5150 boosts Sun Life's health, wellness drive

MANILA, Philippines – The 5150 triathlon in Panglao, Bohol next Sunday, July 10, will not only be a test of speed and endurance among beginners and regular multi-sport campaigners. It also underlines Sun Life’s continuing commitment to help promote a healthy lifestyle among Filipinos.

The event, put on the back burner the last two years due to pandemic, has drawn enthusiastic reception from all over with long-time triathlon backer Sun Life taking the initiative to re-launch the event with the Ironman Group given the ever-improving situation and at the same time provide the Filipinos various avenues to enrich their health and wellness journey.

“For Sun Life, the 5150 Triathlon stands for what we strongly advocate — the importance of living healthier lives. Over the years, we have been committed to helping Filipinos in this pursuit,” said Carla Gonzales-Chong, Chief Client Experience and Marketing Officer of Sun Life Philippines.

The 5150, to be disputed over the Olympic distance of 1.5k swim, 40K bike and 10K run in one of the country’s top triathlon hubs, features various age-group categories while also serving as an introductory race to those looking to get into triathlon in the future.

“We laud the beginners participating in the race. Training for the first Olympic-distance triathlon in these extraordinary times is no easy task but by taking on this challenge, you exemplify great passion and perseverance,” said Gonzales-Chong.

Organized by the Ironman Group/Sunrise Events, Inc., the event also serves as a venue for people to gather and bond over similar interests with Sun Life’s commitment extending to the greater community, where it has partnered with Health Futures Foundation, Inc. to build barangay health stations, thus making quality healthcare accessible to those in remote communities.

The event, supported by the Province of Bohol, the Municipality of Panglao, Finis, the official swim cap partner, Rudy Project, Sante, Active, the official registration partner, and media partners Manila Bulletin, Crosstrain.PH, MBody.PH and Tempo with Amorita and Bluewater as the other official hotel, also features the men’s and women’s relay competitions and the mixed relay plus the Sunrise Sprint, a short-distance event made up of the 750m open-water swim, 20km bike ride and 5km run.

For details, visit www.ironman.com/5150-bohol with social media accounts at Sun Life 5150 Bohol (Facebook) and 5150bohol (Instagram). For the Sunrise Sprint, log on to www.goforgold.sunrisesprint.com.