^

Sports

Stepping down

Lito A. Tacujan - The Philippine Star
June 20, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — It’s been all about the family and taking care of business that precipitated his decision to step down as PATAFA president.

These are the off-the-shelf reasons conveniently bared by officials quitting their position, the better to get it over without creating animosities or hostilities.

Philip Juico cited these as the real reasons for quitting the job although he will stay on in the PATAFA board as Chairman Emeritus.

“I’ve spent eight years serving the PATAFA and I feel it’s about time I spend more time with my family, business and advocacies,“ said Juico.

It is odd that he gave up his position after a bruising squabble with the POC leadership and world-ranked pole vaulter EJ Obiena stemming from a simple case of disbursement of government funds.

He was cleared on two counts – the first on the persona non grata charge and the second the non-inclusion of Obiena in the team bound for the Hanoi SEA Games.

It was more than an issue between the POC and the PATAFA as other NSAs followed with keen interest on how the Olympic body would assert its authority over the national association claiming autonomy.

Juico stood his ground and armed with the endorsement from the World Athletics, he fought his way to establish its autonomy.

He maintained that the PATAFA through the years has remained steadfast to its “core values of integrity, honesty, competence and sincerity, the same values it required of all its athletes.”

Obiena learned it the hard way, missing the World Indoor and, finding his career on the line, sought for a mediation from the PSC and made peace with PATAFA.

But it would be the last straw for the former PSC chair who led the athletics team to 26 gold, 25 silver and 41 bronze medals in four SEA Games.

Although vindicated, Juico felt that there is too much partisan politics and power play in the current POC leadership to the detriment of Philippine sports.

PATAFA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Blackwater's Vanguardia calls foul on Northport coach's comments on mom in post-game confrontation

Blackwater's Vanguardia calls foul on Northport coach's comments on mom in post-game confrontation

By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
Moments after Blackwater's 97-90 win over the Batang Pier, Vanguardia was walking towards Jarencio for a handshake when the...
Sports
fbtw
Report: RJ Abarrientos leaves FEU to go pro in Korea

Report: RJ Abarrientos leaves FEU to go pro in Korea

By Luisa Morales | 13 hours ago
Korean media reported on Sunday morning that Abarrientos, who has suited up multiple times for the national team, will be...
Sports
fbtw
Eala settles for runner-up finish in W60 Madrid

Eala settles for runner-up finish in W60 Madrid

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
After stringing together four wins against seeded opponents, Eala fell flat against 14-seed Bassols Ribera in two sets, 4-6,...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas U16 repulses Iran to end FIBA U16 Asian Championship campaign on winning note

Gilas U16 repulses Iran to end FIBA U16 Asian Championship campaign on winning note

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
After trailing by as much as 13 points, the Gilas youth used a third quarter where they outclassed Iran, 29-15, to turn things...
Sports
fbtw
Bella Belen pays no mind to MVP chants as NU zeroes in on historic title

Bella Belen pays no mind to MVP chants as NU zeroes in on historic title

By Luisa Morales | 12 hours ago
For NU's star hitter, the coveted individual accolade could not be farther from her mind. Now as the Lady Bulldogs are one...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Yulo blows away asian field

Yulo blows away asian field

By Joey Villar | 57 minutes ago
World champion Caloy Yulo pulled off a golden treble in the ninth Senior Artistics Gymnastics Asian Championships in Doha,...
Sports
fbtw
Hot-sniping Jazul leads Phoenix over ROS

Hot-sniping Jazul leads Phoenix over ROS

By Olmin Leyba | 57 minutes ago
Powered by RJ Jazul’s long bombs, rising Phoenix made it two-in-a-row with a 106-102 win over Rain or Shine in yesterday’s...
Sports
fbtw
Thailand's put up proud stand

Thailand's put up proud stand

By Joey Villar | 57 minutes ago
Thailand’s ascent as a world power in women’s volleyball hinges on how it will fare against the world’s...
Sports
fbtw
Eala tapers off, drops W60 Madrid final

Eala tapers off, drops W60 Madrid final

By John Bryan Ulanday | 57 minutes ago
Alex Eala missed out on winning her potential third pro title, bowing to home bet Marina Bassols Ribera with a tough 4-6,...
Sports
fbtw
Title only goal for Bolts

Title only goal for Bolts

By Joaquin Henson | 57 minutes ago
Meralco coach Norman Black said yesterday the Bolts are determined to bag a first PBA championship for the franchise this...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with