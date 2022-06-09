Lim, Lastimosa added to San Beda coaching shortlist

MANILA, Philippines – The search for San Beda’s basketball head coach is taking a bit of time.

This after former Lions coach Frankie Lim and NLEX assistant Jojo Lastimosa were added into the shortlist of candidates that included Aldin Ayo and neophyte Yuri Escueta.

“Frankie and Jolas (Lastimosa) have been added into the mix and are being considered,” an insider told The STAR Thursday.

Lim had steered the proud Benedictine school to four NCAA crowns and could whip the Lions back into championship form with his return. For his part, Lastimosa is a multi-titled former PBA star whose playing experience could help motivate the team, which failed to make the finals for the first time in last 15 seasons.

Ayo, meanwhile, has won championships as mentor of the Letran Knights and the La Salle Archers in the UAAP while coaching the Santo Tomas Tigers to the finals before losing to the powerhouse Ateneo Eagles years ago.

As for Escueta, he’s a former Ateneo stalwart who is itching to get his opportunity as a newbie bench tactician.

Whoever gets chosen to succeed Boyet Fernandez, he will have his hands full in regaining San Beda the old glory it once enjoyed when it made the finals 14 straight times starting in 2006 and snaring 11 championships during that impressive span.