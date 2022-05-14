^

Agatha Wong ends women's taolu taijiquan reign with silver, Jones Inso cops bronze in SEA Games Wushu

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
May 14, 2022 | 2:23pm
Agatha Wong competing in the women's taolu taijiquan in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Cau Giay Gymnasium in Vietnam
HANOI — Agatha Wong and Jones Inso added to the Philippine Wushu team's medal haul in the 31st Southeast Asian Games on Saturday with a silver and bronze medal finish at Cau Giay Gymnasium here.

Wong settled for silver in women's talou taijiquan after winning gold in the past two editions of the biennial meet as she was edged by Indonesia's Alisya Mellynar.

The Filipina Wushu ace was the last to perform among nine entries and fell back by just 0.02 against Mellynar with a score of 9.69.

Mellynar topped the competition (9.71) while Malaysia's Sy Xuan Sydney Chin took bronze with 9.68.

Meanwhile, Inso, who already won silver in men's talou taijiquan, added another mint to his collection with a bronze in men's talou taijijian.

Inso fell only a hairline short of the gold on Friday and was also only 0.02 off of the top spot in talou taijijian.

Nicholas of Indonesia took silver with 9.71 while Singapore's Jun Kai Chan topped the board with 9.72.

Wong and Inso were the medal winners of the morning for Wushu as the country's other bets in taolu fell short of the podum.

But the Philippines is still looking for multiple medals in the sanda competitions later today.

