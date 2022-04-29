Confident Malixi shoots for 3rd AJGA golf diadem

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi sets out for a second American Junior Golf Association crown this month, ready to use the lessons learned in the recent US Women’s Open qualifier in Georgia.

Though she missed her target, the young Filipina star expects to do better and stronger in the Rome Junior Classic firing off Friday (Saturday, Manila time) at the Coosa Country Club in Rome.

She tees off at 11:30 a.m. with local bet Sarah Im and California’s Alice Zhao.

“The US Women’s Open qualifier was a good experience for me,” said Malixi, who rued poor putting for her shaky stint in the 36-hole elims where she made two three-putt miscues in each round.

“Now I know how it’s like playing with the pros who are gearing up for the majors,” added the ICTSI-backed prodigy, who emerged victor in a three-player playoff in the AJGA Thunderbird All Star event in Arizona early this month.

From Georgia, Malixi will head back home to join Lois Kaye Go and Mafy Singson in the final stretch of their buildup for the SEA Games slated next month in Hanoi.

The national ladies squad is aiming to retain the two crowns won by Bianca Pagdanganan (individual), Go and Abby Arevalo (team) in the 2019 edition of the regional biennial games at Luisita.

Malixi, who won her first AJGA title in Las Vegas last year, has enjoyed top form since besting the country’s top pros at Midlands last December, ruling the SEAG qualifier in big fashion and winning one more pro tournament before snaring the AJGA Thunderbird diadem.

She was on course to making it five straight but blew a four-stroke lead in the final round and ended up tied for second in the AJGA PING Heather Classic in Arizona.