^

Sports

Sharks Billiards Association is 1st-ever pro pool league in Philippines

Philstar.com
May 14, 2024 | 2:43pm
Sharks Billiards Association is 1st-ever pro pool league in Philippines
From left: Mark Orendain, Hadley Mariano and Chino Trinidad.
PSA

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine billiards gets a needed shot in the arm with the holding of the first-ever professional pool league this year.

Four teams representing the country’s major islands Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao make up the initial cast competing in the inaugural Sharks Billiards Association.

Some of the finest players and rising stars of the sport will make up the composition of the pioneering teams, according to chief executive officer and founder Hadley Mariano, who was joined by Chief Operating Officer Mark Orendain, and Commissioner Chino Trinidad in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

“’Di ba ang hinihingi natin is a regionalistic flavor, so sabi ko ibigay na natin yan sa tatlong regions natin — Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao,” said Trinidad in the weekly session presented by San Miguel Corporation, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, MILO, Smart/PLDT and the leading sports entertainment gateway in the country ArenaPlus.

The fourth team is reserved for what Trinidad refers to as the “epicenter of billiards” in the country. 

“Pag-uusapan pa namin kung ito ba ang sentro ng bilyar dito sa atin. Itong NCR ba o ang Pampanga ba? Kasi kahit saan ka magpunta, may nagbi-bilyar. Pero ano ang acknowledged na epicenter, is it Manila or is it somewhere in Pampanga na birthplace ni Efren ‘Bata’ Reyes,” said the former broadcaster and commissioner of the defunct Philippine Basketball League.

A draft pool will be held prior to the opening of the meet, but Mariano refused to name the players who have already committed to see action in the tournament.

“Marami akong nakikitang players na magaling pero hindi nabibigyan ng pagkakataon. So itong mga player na ito, gusto ko silang unahin kasi walang silang sponsor, wala silang manager, hindi makasali sa mga tournament,” he said. “So the league will start with players na hindi nakakalabas ng bansa. Pero definitely, these are top players (in the country).”

All players will have their respective salaries and contracts, and will undergo professional training.

Initially, five players will composed each team, before increasing its numbers to six and eight in the succeeding seasons.

The tournament format will have two teams facing each other in a week and involves competition in singles, doubles, and 5-on-5, with corresponding point system.

The first season will run up for three months.

“We’re targeting to start, roughly by August. Pero who knows, baka mas maaga pa tayong makapagsimula, e di mas masaya,” said Mariano, son of longtime billiards patron Perry Mariano.

Added Trinidad, “Super-excited akong masimulan ito dahil naniniwala ako na collectively, maibabangon ulit natin ang Philippine billiards.”

vuukle comment

BILLIARDS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Masterful Lomachenko knocks out Kambosos to win IBF lightweight crown

Masterful Lomachenko knocks out Kambosos to win IBF lightweight crown

2 days ago
Ukrainian boxing great Vasiliy Lomachenko clinched the IBF lightweight world title on Sunday after producing a supreme performance...
Sports
fbtw
Pro boxer bids for Paris slot

Pro boxer bids for Paris slot

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Criztian Pitt Laurente is putting his pro boxing career on hold to bid for a slot in the Paris Olympics and will join Carlo...
Sports
fbtw
Masbate looms as boxing hub

Masbate looms as boxing hub

By Joaquin M. Henson | 2 days ago
Masbate has long been known for its beautiful beaches, rodeo festival, rich mineral resources and tourist spots like the Buntud...
Sports
fbtw
Saso banks P1.3 million

Saso banks P1.3 million

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Fil-Japanese Yuka Saso finished joint 29th in the LPGA Founders Cup while Pinay aces Dottie Ardina and Clariss Guce shared...
Sports
fbtw
Gaballo falls vs Mexican in 1st round

Gaballo falls vs Mexican in 1st round

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 days ago
Filipino slugger Reymart Gaballo absorbed a tough first-round knockout loss against Mexico’s Kenbun Torres in their...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PCU-Dasmari&ntilde;as sweeps PG-Flex UCAL volleyball tourney; UB also reigns

PCU-Dasmariñas sweeps PG-Flex UCAL volleyball tourney; UB also reigns

4 hours ago
Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas and University of Batangas crowned themselves the men’s and women’s...
Sports
fbtw
Red Bull 3x3 cagefest wraps up Manila stop

Red Bull 3x3 cagefest wraps up Manila stop

By Anthony Suntay | 4 hours ago
The Philippines now has their representative to the Red Bull Half Court 2024 in New York City, following the last regional...
Sports
fbtw
Shopwise bike fest enjoys full Imus backing

Shopwise bike fest enjoys full Imus backing

5 hours ago
The Shopwise Bike Fest will kick off on Sunday, May 19, at the Vermosa Sports Hub in Imus City, Cavite with full support from...
Sports
fbtw
Binan gains share of MPBL lead as Pampanga, Valenzuela win

Binan gains share of MPBL lead as Pampanga, Valenzuela win

5 hours ago
Binan joined the leaders while Pampanga stayed right behind in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Season...
Sports
fbtw
Tyson Fury's father suffers cut to head in media day altercation

Tyson Fury's father suffers cut to head in media day altercation

5 hours ago
Tyson Fury's father John was seen with blood gushing from his forehead on Monday after a video seemed to show him butting...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with