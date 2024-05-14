^

Sports

PVL to hold 1st-ever rookie draft

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
May 14, 2024 | 12:54pm
PVL to hold 1st-ever rookie draft

MANILA, Philippines – For the first time in its seven-year history, the Premier Volleyball League will hold its first rookie drafting rites this July and will be done via lottery that the league would televise or live-stream for everyone to see.

“Yes, we would be having our first rookie draft possibly this July or just before the Reinforced Conference,” said PVL commissioner Sherwin Malonzo. “Maybe we could have it live streamed for transparency.”

Malonzo said the ceremony would be similar to the drafting lottery done in the National Basketball Association wherein the teams that placed at the bottom of the standings will get the best chance of claiming the best picks.

“To avoid tanking, the system we’ll use will give the last placed team from the 12 a 40% chance, the second to last 30%, the third and fourth to last 20% and 10%,” he said.

The last-placed team from the just concluded All-Filipino Conference was Strong Group Athletics followed by Capital 1 Solar, Galeries Tower and Farm Fresh, which wound up 11th, 10th and ninth, respectively.

Only the last four squads would take part in the lottery as the fifth pick goes automatically to No. 8 Nxled, sixth to No. 7 Akari, seventh to No. 6 Cignal, and eighth to No. 5 PLDT.

The last four picks of the first round goes to No. 4 Chery Tiggo, No. 3 Petro Gazz, No. 2 Choco Mucho and newly crowned All-Filipino Conference champion Creamline.

And the second round will start with SGA getting the first pick and so on and so forth.

This draft meant the old practice of franchises directly hiring players from the collegiate ranks will no longer be allowed.

vuukle comment

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Masterful Lomachenko knocks out Kambosos to win IBF lightweight crown

Masterful Lomachenko knocks out Kambosos to win IBF lightweight crown

1 day ago
Ukrainian boxing great Vasiliy Lomachenko clinched the IBF lightweight world title on Sunday after producing a supreme performance...
Sports
fbtw
Pro boxer bids for Paris slot

Pro boxer bids for Paris slot

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Criztian Pitt Laurente is putting his pro boxing career on hold to bid for a slot in the Paris Olympics and will join Carlo...
Sports
fbtw
Masbate looms as boxing hub

Masbate looms as boxing hub

By Joaquin M. Henson | 2 days ago
Masbate has long been known for its beautiful beaches, rodeo festival, rich mineral resources and tourist spots like the Buntud...
Sports
fbtw
Gaballo falls vs Mexican in 1st round

Gaballo falls vs Mexican in 1st round

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 days ago
Filipino slugger Reymart Gaballo absorbed a tough first-round knockout loss against Mexico’s Kenbun Torres in their...
Sports
fbtw
Saso banks P1.3 million

Saso banks P1.3 million

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Fil-Japanese Yuka Saso finished joint 29th in the LPGA Founders Cup while Pinay aces Dottie Ardina and Clariss Guce shared...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Binan gains share of MPBL lead as Pampanga, Valenzuela win

Binan gains share of MPBL lead as Pampanga, Valenzuela win

2 hours ago
Binan joined the leaders while Pampanga stayed right behind in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Season...
Sports
fbtw
Tyson Fury's father suffers cut to head in media day altercation

Tyson Fury's father suffers cut to head in media day altercation

2 hours ago
Tyson Fury's father John was seen with blood gushing from his forehead on Monday after a video seemed to show him butting...
Sports
fbtw
Tyson says comeback at 57 was 'no-brainer'

Tyson says comeback at 57 was 'no-brainer'

3 hours ago
Former heavyweight king Mike Tyson said Monday (Tuesday Manila time) his decision to step back into the ring at the age of...
Sports
fbtw
Diaz on a roll, conquers Olivarez netfest

Diaz on a roll, conquers Olivarez netfest

3 hours ago
Jana Diaz kept the momentum of her recent two-title romp, reasserting her dominance across two divisions, while Al Tristan...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with