Red Bull 3x3 cagefest wraps up Manila stop

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines now has their representative to the Red Bull Half Court 2024 in New York City, following the last regional showdown in Manila a few weeks back at the Bonifacio Shrine.

The journey to make it to this point has been nothing short of spectacular and exciting, as teams from across the country displayed incredible sportsmanship, skill, and resilience on the court. From thrilling buzzer-beaters to jaw-dropping dunks, the Red Bull Half Court series this year has been fierce.

The qualifying teams with dreams to compete in New York battled it out in the court. Actor and basketball enthusiast Gerald Anderson was in attendance with his team, 3rd Floor. After advancing through the Pool Phase and facing off against four other teams, they reached the quarterfinals. Despite a valiant effort, they were bested by TNT Tropang Giga, 12-11.

“It was recommended to me. I was looking for a basketball event to compete in and Red Bull Half Court was perfect,” Gerald Anderson said. “Red Bull Half Court is intense. It was very hot due to the intense heat, but overall the concept is great for everyone.”

In the end, Almond Vosotros, Levin Flores, Chester Saldua, and Matt Salem of TNT earned the prestigious chance to represent the Philippines on the global stage for the Red Bull Half Court 2024 World Finals.

“Red Bull provided a lot of opportunities for the basketball community in the Philippines, from Cebu, Davao, and here in Manila. It really is a great help for all of the players and we hope that Red Bull will continue this event every year or even better if possible twice or thrice a year for everyone to play and participate," exclaimed Vosotros.

In addition to the thrilling matchups on the court, the Red Bull Half Court 2024 National Finals also featured performances by the Philippine All Stars, Pricetagg, Zae and DJ Razikyle. Their electrifying routines brought an extra dimension of entertainment to the event, showcasing not only the incredible agility but also the vibrant cultural scene of the Philippines.

Moreover, amid the basketball action and artistic performances, attendees were treated to an art showcase by Raco Ruiz. His unique artistic vision brought a touch of creativity and flair to the event. Red Bull’s collaboration with Ruiz and the Manila LGU extended to the revamping of a chosen basketball court for a local community in Manila, including painting a mural for the floor and hoop backstops.

TNT now prepares to be the Philippine representatives at the Red Bull Half Court 2024 World Finals, where they’ll face off against formidable teams from different regions.

The finals will take place in New York this October, where the best street basketball talent from around the globe will battle it out in an unforgettable series of tournaments.