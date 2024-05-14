^

Sports

Diaz on a roll, conquers Olivarez netfest

Philstar.com
May 14, 2024 | 10:42am
Diaz on a roll, conquers Olivarez netfest
Jana Diaz (right) with Al Licayan (left) and Parañaque City Mayor Eric Olivarez,

MANILA, Philippines – Jana Diaz kept the momentum of her recent two-title romp, reasserting her dominance across two divisions, while Al Tristan Licayan mirrored her success in the boys’ category in the Dr. Pablo Olivarez Sr. National Junior Tennis Championships in Sucat, Parañaque over the weekend.

Diaz lived up to her top seeding in 16-and-under division, flashing formidable skill by conceding just eight points in four matches. Her imposing 6-0, 6-2 victory over Cadee Dagoon set the tone for the rising Bacoor, Cavite star’s subsequent triumphs. In the semis of the 18-and-U class, she upended second seed Joy Ansay, 6-1, 6-2, then blasted No. 1 Sandra Bautista, 6-3, 6-1, in the finals.

Those feats matched her achievements in the San Jose SALT tournament in Valenzuela City as Diaz continued to reap honors and pile up ranking points in the circuit sanctioned by Philta and Universal Tennis Ranking.

Licayan, from Gen, Trias, Cavite, also captured two titles in the Group 2 tournament, drubbing Alexandre Coyiuto, 6-4, 6-2, in the 16-and-U finals, then scoring a 7-5, 5-1(ret.) victory over Ariel Cabaral for the 18-and-U trophy.

Other winners in the five-day tournament held at the Olivarez Sports Center and Parañaque courts were Dagoon and Coyiuto (14-and-U), Ella Mhae Paglalunan and Jan Caleb Villeno (12-and-U), and Yuan Torrente (10-and-U unisex).

Meanwhile, Ormoc City, headed by Mayor Lucy Torres-Gomez, will host the next PPS-PEPP leg on May 16-20 at the Ormoc Midtown courts, coinciding with the Kalibo leg at the Capitol Tennis Club. For details, contact event organizer Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

Dagoon and Coyiuto bounced back from their setbacks in the 16-and-U finals as they dominated their age-group in varying fashions. Dagoon shut down Ayl Gonzaga, 6-0, 6-0, while Coyiuto held off Mikael Honrado, 6-3, 6-4.

Paglalunan, on the other hand, stunned top seed Athena Liwag, 6-0, 6-3, while Villeno survived Aaron Coyiuto, 6-7(2), 7-6(5),10-3, in one of the fiercely-fought contests in the event held as part of the PPS-PEPP junior program initiated by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Torrente turned back Raven Licayan, 5-4(2), 4-0, to rule the youngest category of the event presented by Dunlop and supported by Icon Golf and Sports.

Diaz actually made it a three-title romp as she later teamed up with Erynne Ong to win the 18-and-U doubles title with Cabaral and Alexandre Coyiuto clinching the boys’ diadem. Other winners were Gonzaga and Paglalunan, and Matteo Calingasan and Troan Vytiaco (14-and-U) and Jacob Dizon and Raven Licayan (10-and-U unisex).

