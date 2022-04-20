^

Sports

Lions repel Altas to book NCAA play-in slot

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
April 20, 2022 | 3:11pm
Lions repel Altas to book NCAA play-in slot

Games Friday
(La Salle Greenhills Gym)
12 p.m. – AU vs LPU
3 p.m. – SSC vs CSB

MANILA, Philippines – San Beda became the first team to advance to the play-in phase after it turned back University of Perpetual Help, 78-71, on Wednesday in the 97th NCAA basketball tournament at the La Salle Greenhills Gym.

James Kwekuteye had a usual day in the office as he paced his team with 18 points while rookie Yukien Andrada gave himself an advance birthday gift by firing a career-high 15 points.

The pair of solid efforts ensured the Lions a berth to the play-in where the top six teams get a chance to make it to the Final Four instead of the traditional four making it to the next round outright.

In that novel format, the top two automatically barge into the Final Four, with each earning a twice-to-beat edge while the last four play a minimum of one and a maximum of two knockout games to claim the last two sets there.

And the Lions got the distinction of being the first to claim that slot.

“I’m just happy to make the most out of my limited minutes and do my best on the court,” said Andrada, who turned 21 today, after playing just a little over 16 minutes.

“We were repeatedly told by coach (Boyet Fernandez) that if the starters doesn’t play good, we really have to contribute and help especially in defense,” he added.

It will be an uphill battle though for the Lions from here as they face the league’s three of the top four teams—the No. 3 Mapua Cardinals (5-2) on Saturday, the No. 4 College of St. Benilde Blazers (4-3) Tuesday and the defending champions the Letran Knights on April 29 — in their last three games.

The Altas slipped to 2-5.

The scores:

San Beda 78 – Kwekuteye 18, Andrada 15, Amsali 9, Alfaro 9, Cuntapay 6, Ynot 5, Penuela 4, Bahio 4, Jopia 4, Gallego 2, Cometa 2, Villejo 0, Visser 0, Sanchez 0, Abuda 0

UPHSD 71 – Aurin 16, Razon 15, Pagaran 13, Martel 12, Ferreras 3, Boral 3, Egan 2, Sevilla 2, Abis 2, Omega 2, Cuevas 1, Barcuma 0, Nunez 0, Kawamura 0

Quarterscores: 16-16; 48-34; 64-50; 78-71

LIONS

NCAA

SAN BEDA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Brownlee honored to turn Pinoy

Brownlee honored to turn Pinoy

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
It’s music to every Filipino basketball fan’s ears to hear Barangay Ginebra import Justin Brownlee declare himself...
Sports
fbtw
NBA fines Nets' Irving $50K as Simmons works out

NBA fines Nets' Irving $50K as Simmons works out

7 hours ago
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving was fined $50,000 by the NBA on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) for directing obscene gestures...
Sports
fbtw
Kings go for kill vs defiant Bolts

Kings go for kill vs defiant Bolts

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Will it be 2016 all over again with Barangay Ginebra cashing in on its 3-2 lead and securing the clincher in Game 6?
Sports
fbtw
Why blue chip recruit Zavier Lucero chose to play for UP
play

Why blue chip recruit Zavier Lucero chose to play for UP

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
With a plethora of alumni and students always rallying behind the basketball team, it was a no-brainer for Lucero to associate...
Sports
fbtw
Looking at Adamson's huge UAAP win over NU

Looking at Adamson's huge UAAP win over NU

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
It was a huge win for the Adamson Soaring Falcons when they held off the repeated charges of the National University Bulldogs,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
PBA Finals Game 6 postponed due to Araneta fire incident

PBA Finals Game 6 postponed due to Araneta fire incident

By Luisa Morales | 55 minutes ago
According to reports, Commissioner Willie Marcial announced that the game will be played on Friday instead at the Mall of...
Sports
fbtw
Looking at Ateneo's Ildefonso, Koon, Padrigao, Lazaro

Looking at Ateneo's Ildefonso, Koon, Padrigao, Lazaro

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
We would like to point out these four players from the current UAAP basketball league leaders.
Sports
fbtw
Fire breaks out at Araneta on day of PBA Finals Game 6

Fire breaks out at Araneta on day of PBA Finals Game 6

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Reporters on ground covering the 3x3 toyrney reported that things started to go awry when smoke began filling the venue while...
Sports
fbtw
Pelicans tie series vs Suns as Booker leaves with hamstring tightness

Pelicans tie series vs Suns as Booker leaves with hamstring tightness

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Buoyed by big shots from Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum, the Pelicans bested a Suns side that had to do without Devin Booker...
Sports
fbtw
Arevalo limps with 77, trails by 10 in WAPT golf tilt

Arevalo limps with 77, trails by 10 in WAPT golf tilt

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Abby Arevalo failed to check another fumbling start that came in pairs, ending up with a horrendous 77 to fall 10 strokes...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with