What kept Eumir Marcial rising from 3 knockdowns in tough pro fight

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 12, 2022 | 2:58pm
What kept Eumir Marcial rising from 3 knockdowns in tough pro fight
Eumir Marcial (L) had to endure three early knockdowns in his pro fight against Isiah Hart last weekend
MANILA, Philippines – Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Eumir Marcial was in peril against American Isiah Hart after getting knocked down thrice in the first two rounds of their bout at The Theatre at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas last Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

But embodying the Filipino spirit of "Puso", Marcial was able to bounce back in the fourth round, hurting Hart with body shots that eventually led to a come-from-behind technical knockout win.

What pushed Marcial to victory, the Zamboanga native said, was his refusal to disappoint those who were rooting for him — especially his fellow Filipinos.

"Yung inisip ko talaga lahat ng tao nakita ko dun tumatayo, yung pamilya ko, yung wife ko, yung coach ko, yung mga kasamahan ko, tumatayo," Marcial said during his recent guesting at PlayitrightTV.

"And then unang una pumasok sa isip ko yung mga Pilipino na alam niyo yung sumusuporta sa akin, ang dami, ang dami," he added.

Marcial is one of the top prospects of Philippine boxing following Sen. Manny Pacquiao's retirement.

While he remains committed to the national team, Marcial is also exerting an effort into building his career professionally.

In just his second pro fight, Marcial wanted to make sure that he wasn't going to give his fans something to mull about, rather he wanted to give them a fight to celebrate.

"Ang daming naghihintay sa laban ko and then starting pa lang ito ng pro career ko, kumbaga bibiguin ko ba kagad sila? Parang ganun. Yun talaga pumasok sa isip ko," said Marcial.

"Kaya sabi ko tignan niyo kung makikita niyo sa video [ng laban] ako yung aggressive," he added.

