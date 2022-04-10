^

Eumir Marcial bucks early knockdowns to score TKO win vs American foe

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 10, 2022 | 9:45am
Eumir Marcial bucks early knockdowns to score TKO win vs American foe
Philippines' Eumir Marcial (blue) celebrates after winning by KO against Armenia's Arman Darchinyan during their men's middle (69-75kg) quarter-final boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on August 1, 2021.
LUIS ROBAYO / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Eumir Marcial nabbed his second win as a professional boxer in comeback fashion after a 4th round TKO victory over American foe Isiah Hart at The Theatre at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

A 6-round undercard feature of the Erickson Lubin vs Sebastian Fundora WBC super welterweight interim title fight, Marcial bucked a slow start where he was dropped to the canvas in the first and second rounds.

He fell twice in the third frame against a towering Hart, who stood some three inches taller than Marcial.

But all momentum swung back to the Zamboanga native's side in the fourth round as he connected on haymakers that left Hart backtracking.

Marcial cornered Hart to the ropes and unleashed combos that forced the referee to stop the fight.

The Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist thus improved to 2-0, 1 KO while Hart fell to 6-3-1, 4 KOs.

EUMIR MARCIAL
