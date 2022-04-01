Creamline dumps sister team Choco Mucho to gain lead in PVL semis

Tots Carlos whipped out 26 points against sister team Choco Mucho to give the Creamline Cool Smashers a 1-0 edge in their PVL Open Conference semifinals series

MANILA, Philippines — The Creamline Cool Smashers eked out a four-set victory over sister team Choco Mucho Flying Titans, 25-18, 17-25, 25-19, 25-11, in their Premier Volleyball League semis series at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan on Friday.

Despite losing a set to the loaded Flying Titans, Creamline's championship experience prevailed as they regained their bearing, dominated in the third and fourth sets, and notched the lead in the best-of-three series.

Related Stories Cignal depletes Petro Gazz to go 1-0 in PVL semis series

With a loaded arsenal, it was Tots Carlos who stood out with 26 points.

Skipper Alyssa Valdez chipped in 17 markers, with three other players also finishing in twin-digit scoring.

For the Flying Titans, Kat Tolentino was the go-to scorer with 13 points.

The two teams battled in a jam-packed arena with fans feeding off the competitive atmosphere.

The next games of the two semis series will be held on Sunday at a bigger venue at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Fans struggled to get tickets to catch the action live earlier today due to the small capacity of the venue.