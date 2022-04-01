^

Sports

Cignal depletes Petro Gazz to go 1-0 in PVL semis series

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 1, 2022 | 4:50pm
Cignal depletes Petro Gazz to go 1-0 in PVL semis series
The Cignal HD Spikers
PVL

MANILA, Philippines – The Cignal HD Spikers continue their unbeaten run in the 2022 PVL Open Conference after drawing first blood in their best-of-three semifinals series against the Petro Gazz Angels, 25-21, 25-23, 25-23, at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan on Friday.

Against an equally loaded Petro Gazz squad, the HD Spikers leaned on the playmaking of Gel Cayuna to notch their sixth straight victory of the conference.

Best player of the game Riri Meneses paced her team with 14 points from 11 attacks and three blocks.

Despite the straight-sets victory, it was a grind-out win for the top team as they needed to dig themselves out of deficits in the late goings of the sets.

In the third set, the Angels were ahead 23-21, but the HD Spikers racked up four straight points to deny Petro Gazz.

Angeli Araneta converted on a soft touch at match point clinch the victory for Cignal.

Cignal hopes to close out the Angels in Game Two on Sunday at 6 p.m.

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Osaka rallies past Bencic to reach Miami Open final

Osaka rallies past Bencic to reach Miami Open final

9 hours ago
Naomi Osaka advanced to the WTA Miami Open final by rallying to defeat Olympic champion Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, 4-6,...
Sports
fbtw

Clasico or Fantastico?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra is safely in the PBA Governors Cup Finals, waiting to find out which team, Meralco or Magnolia, will be on the opposite end when the title playoffs begin at the Smart Araneta Coliseum this Wednesday....
Sports
fbtw
Record-setting Giannis lifts Bucks over Nets

Record-setting Giannis lifts Bucks over Nets

5 hours ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo forced overtime with a milestone 3-pointer and drained two free throws to seal a 120-119 Milwaukee victory...
Sports
fbtw
UP Maroons on 'win and learn' mode, says coach

UP Maroons on 'win and learn' mode, says coach

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
"You win or you learn" — that's how the saying goes, but for the UP Fighting Maroons they're not mutually exc...
Sports
fbtw
Baldwin downplays Ateneo's 29-game winning streak, focuses on rival La Salle

Baldwin downplays Ateneo's 29-game winning streak, focuses on rival La Salle

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The Taft-based squad is next on the schedule for the Blue Eagles, and they face their long-time rivals in final game on Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Ardina cards 68, trails by 3 in Epson Tour

Ardina cards 68, trails by 3 in Epson Tour

By Jan Veran | 37 minutes ago
Dottie Ardina turned in one of her strongest starts in years — a four-under 68 that pulled her just within three strokes...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-champ Melindo returns; Anthony Marcial fights in Zamboanga

Ex-champ Melindo returns; Anthony Marcial fights in Zamboanga

By Roy Luarca | 41 minutes ago
Given another chance to fight again, Milan Melindo wants to prove he isn't done yet.
Sports
fbtw
Stags repel Altas to notch first NCAA Season 97 win

Stags repel Altas to notch first NCAA Season 97 win

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
San Sebastian College did the exact opposite of what they did in its heartbreaking season debut as it came alive in the fourth...
Sports
fbtw
PATAFA to no longer be suspended after Obiena reconciliation

PATAFA to no longer be suspended after Obiena reconciliation

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
The Philippine Olympic Committee executive board is expected to withdraw its recommendation to suspend the PATAFA when the...
Sports
fbtw
CPG, Ormoc dominate VisMin Cup; Cadiz sizzles for Zamboanga

CPG, Ormoc dominate VisMin Cup; Cadiz sizzles for Zamboanga

3 hours ago
As the Carlos P. Garcia (CPG) Bohol squad continued its remarkable streak in the GlobalPort-VisMin Super Cup, a 5-foot-4 local...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with