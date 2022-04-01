Cignal depletes Petro Gazz to go 1-0 in PVL semis series

MANILA, Philippines – The Cignal HD Spikers continue their unbeaten run in the 2022 PVL Open Conference after drawing first blood in their best-of-three semifinals series against the Petro Gazz Angels, 25-21, 25-23, 25-23, at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan on Friday.

Against an equally loaded Petro Gazz squad, the HD Spikers leaned on the playmaking of Gel Cayuna to notch their sixth straight victory of the conference.

Best player of the game Riri Meneses paced her team with 14 points from 11 attacks and three blocks.

Despite the straight-sets victory, it was a grind-out win for the top team as they needed to dig themselves out of deficits in the late goings of the sets.

In the third set, the Angels were ahead 23-21, but the HD Spikers racked up four straight points to deny Petro Gazz.

Angeli Araneta converted on a soft touch at match point clinch the victory for Cignal.

Cignal hopes to close out the Angels in Game Two on Sunday at 6 p.m.