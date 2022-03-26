^

Sports

Vintage Folayang spoils Parr's retirement party, scores unanimous decision win

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 26, 2022 | 9:17pm
Vintage Folayang spoils Parr's retirement party, scores unanimous decision win
Eduard Folayang (R) flashed his skills of old to crash John Wayne Parr's retirement party at ONE X in Singapore on Saturday
ONE Championship

SINGAPORE — Team Lakay's Eduard Folayang flashed his old form to crash Australian John Wayne Parr's retirement fight at ONE X at the Singapore Indoor Stadium here on Saturday.

Back to his bread and butter of striking, the Wushu specialist connected on a flurry of punches and spinning kicks that denied the Aussie fighter his 100th career win.

Folayang dominated all three rounds that were fought under Muay Thai rules.

Parr came out with an offensive onslaught in the third round as he sought to flip the script on Folayang.

But the Baguio-based fighter was able to fend him off and come away with the victory.

Folayang thus stopped a four-bout losing streak and marked his first win in ONE Championship since November 2019.

Team Lakay thus finished ONE X with a 2-1 slate as Stephen Loman and Folayang took wins.

Lito Adiwang suffered an injury and fell to compatriot Jeremy Miado.

