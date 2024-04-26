^

Sports

Sought-after ANTA KAI 1s set for general release

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 26, 2024 | 5:13pm
Sought-after ANTA KAI 1s set for general release
The KAI 1 Playoffs Pack
ANTA

MANILA, Philippines – Kyrie Irving’s in-demand signature shoe with Chinese brand ANTA is set to hit the shelves to amp up the hype in the Philippines for his ongoing playoffs run with the Dallas Mavericks, with pairs dropping in select stores on Saturday, April 27.

The KAI 1 Playoffs Pack is the first iteration of Irving’s signature shoe that will be a general release, with the earlier colorways (Artist on Court, Kaiverse, and Enlightened Warrior) all limited. The Kaiverse colorway in particular only had 323 pairs.

Two versions will be featured in the Playoffs Pack with a “Home” and “Away” colorway, as the release coincides with Irving and Dallas’ playoffs games in the NBA. Though Irving did debut these pairs in particular during the regular season.

In the Philippines, ANTA set up pre-order for the pairs earlier this week and sold 406 pairs in just 40 minutes before they closed down order forms.

ANTA Philippines stopped pre-orders to control demand and have in-store stocks in select branches for the release on Saturday.

“We’re making sure that we’ll have stocks in-store when sneakerheads come on Saturday.” said ANTA Philippines Head of Marketing Mikko Abello.

Meanwhile, select members of the press were able to test out the shoes in a short basketball clinic at San Beda University on Thursday morning. 

Pairs of the “Home” colorway were tested out by media in drills and a 4x4 exhibition game under the supervision of ANTA-backed coaches Yuri Escueta and Sandy Arespacochaga.

Most ANTA stores in Metro Manila will have the pairs on-hand as well as online at anta.ph. The NBA Store will also be carrying the shoes online and at the SM Mall of Asia.

Select Titan, Olympic Village, and Toby’s Sports branches will also be selling the highly anticipated shoes.

vuukle comment

KYRIE IRVING

SHOES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Eala gets boot in Mutua Madrid Open

Eala gets boot in Mutua Madrid Open

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
The dream run of Alex Eala in the Mutua Madrid Open has ended after a spirited three-set loss against World No. 30 tennister...
Sports
fbtw
Hidilyn&rsquo;s dilemma in Phuket

Hidilyn’s dilemma in Phuket

By Joaquin M. Henson | 18 hours ago
In attempting to qualify for her fifth Olympics, the Philippines’ one and only Summer Games gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz...
Sports
fbtw
Puerto Princesa hosts Dragon Boat World meet

Puerto Princesa hosts Dragon Boat World meet

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
Thrilling dragon boat races amid a picturesque backdrop are expected as Puerto Princesa hosts the International Canoe Federation...
Sports
fbtw
Shorthanded Ginebra inks Murrell

Shorthanded Ginebra inks Murrell

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Barangay Ginebra has officially signed big man David Murrell off waivers, bringing a big boost for a depleted Gin Kings ...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen, Hotshots clash in crucial rematch

Beermen, Hotshots clash in crucial rematch

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
Seventy-two days after their title dispute in the previous conference, San Miguel Beer and Magnolia face off again today in...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PLDT's Davison cites team's growing PVL fanbase

PLDT's Davison cites team's growing PVL fanbase

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Savi Davison looked beyond the four corners of the volleyball court as she reflected on the growth of the PLDT High Speed...
Sports
fbtw
Pasay stuns Batangas as San Juan, Rizal win in MPBL

Pasay stuns Batangas as San Juan, Rizal win in MPBL

4 hours ago
Orlan Wamar towered over the field as the San Juan Knights overwhelmed the Iloilo United Royals and improved to 2-0.
Sports
fbtw
Pagdanganan emerges in the mix, cards 67

Pagdanganan emerges in the mix, cards 67

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan capitalized on an early tee time and delivered an impressive four-under 67 in near-perfect conditions,...
Sports
fbtw
Chery Tiggo bench ready to step up in Paat's looming absence

Chery Tiggo bench ready to step up in Paat's looming absence

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Chery Tiggo head coach Kung Fu Reyes isn’t worried about Mylene Paat potentially missing a Premier Volleyball League...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with