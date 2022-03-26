^

Loman ekes decision win over Sato to give Pinoys winning start in ONE X

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 26, 2022 | 3:15pm
Loman ekes decision win over Sato to give Pinoys winning start in ONE X
Stephen Loman
ONE Championship

SINGAPORE — Team Lakay's Stephen Loman gave Filipino fighters a winning start in ONE X Part I against Japan's Shoko Sato at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

Loman, in just his second fight with ONE Championship, showed off his striking and wrestling prowess against Sato and came out with the unanimous decision victory.

The Ex-Brave CF champion largely used his strikes to hurt Sato but also scored on some takedowns, including one in the second round just after the referee showed both fighters a yellow card for lack of action in the fight.

Sato and Loman seemed to be stuck getting a feel of their opponents as their match up was only determined in weeks' notice.

In the third round, Sato was the aggressor as he seemed to sense he was behind in the score cards, but Loman was able to counter and defend well.

 

Editor's note: The coverage in Singapore was partially sponsored by ONE Championship to promote the sport. At no stage does the host organization have a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.

MMA

ONE CHAMPIONSHIP

TEAM LAKAY
