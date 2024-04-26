Go ties for 2nd in Abema Tour

MANILA, Philippines – Lloyd Go narrowly missed scoring a breakthrough victory on the Abema Tour, finishing tied for second place with a 68 in the I Golf Shaper Challenge won by Minato Oshima in come-from-behind fashion in Chikushigaoka 2024 in Fukuoka, Japan Friday.

Go shot four birdies against a bogey after 12 holes but faced missed opportunities on his way home, including on the par-5 closing hole, as he ended up with a 33-35 at the par-71 Chikushigaoka Golf Club.

Counting his back-to-back 67s that pulled him within two strokes of second round leader Yusuke Sakamoto, the Cebuano ace assembled an 11-under 202 to share runner-up honors with Keisuke Ozaki, who rallied with a 66.

Oshima bucked a bogey start with a cluster of birdies, gaining strokes on Nos. 4, 6, 7, 11, 12 and 16, to fire a 66 and snare victory with a 201 total.

Go's remarkable performance earned him a prize of Y1.395 million (P516,000) for his joint runner-up effort that came two weeks after he nailed his first pro win in the Philippine Golf Tour’s Rancho Palos Verdes Championship in Davao.