PLDT's Davison cites team's growing PVL fanbase

MANILA, Philippines – Savi Davison looked beyond the four corners of the volleyball court as she reflected on the growth of the PLDT High Speed Hitters after playing their final game of the 2024 PVL All-Filipino Conference on Thursday.

Davison, who just wrapped up her second conference with the High Speed Hitters, scored 27 points to help fashion a breakthrough four-set win for PLDT against perennial powerhouse Creamline to cap off their tournament.

More than the win, though, the Filipino-Canadian looked at the stands where supporters of the High Speed Hitters were cheering at their team’s first win ever against the Cool Smashers.

“I think I notice more and more fans that come out every game for us, and I think that’s the best part of it,” said Davison after the game.

“When I got here last year, we had a fanbase but it was not near as much as it is tonight. Like hearing our name against Creamline, like ‘let’s go PLDT,’ I was like ‘woah, we have a lot of people here’,” she added.

But it was a bittersweet night for Davison and the rest of the High Speed Hitters as they missed the semifinals bus because of a crucial loss at the hands of Cignal earlier this month.

Still, Davison took the positives from the match — the PLDT faithful.

“I’m so happy that people are watching us and understanding the work that we put in. I think that means a lot to not only us but just volleyball as a whole,” said Davison.

“We appreciate it every time we go into the gym, we appreciate it every time we show up and leave the court. I just love to see that growth. Coming out of it as a statement, I think the fans are itself the statement.”

Davison and the High Speed Hitters thus enter the offseason with the hopes that in the next tournament, fans will not only return but also continue to grow in number.