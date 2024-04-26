^

Sports

PLDT's Davison cites team's growing PVL fanbase

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
April 26, 2024 | 2:27pm
PLDT's Davison cites team's growing PVL fanbase
Savi Davison of PLDT.
PVL Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – Savi Davison looked beyond the four corners of the volleyball court as she reflected on the growth of the PLDT High Speed Hitters after playing their final game of the 2024 PVL All-Filipino Conference on Thursday.

Davison, who just wrapped up her second conference with the High Speed Hitters, scored 27 points to help fashion a breakthrough four-set win for PLDT against perennial powerhouse Creamline to cap off their tournament.

More than the win, though, the Filipino-Canadian looked at the stands where supporters of the High Speed Hitters were cheering at their team’s first win ever against the Cool Smashers.

“I think I notice more and more fans that come out every game for us, and I think that’s the best part of it,” said Davison after the game. 

“When I got here last year, we had a fanbase but it was not near as much as it is tonight. Like hearing our name against Creamline, like ‘let’s go PLDT,’ I was like ‘woah, we have a lot of people here’,” she added.

But it was a bittersweet night for Davison and the rest of the High Speed Hitters as they missed the semifinals bus because of a crucial loss at the hands of Cignal earlier this month.

Still, Davison took the positives from the match — the PLDT faithful.

“I’m so happy that people are watching us and understanding the work that we put in. I think that means a lot to not only us but just volleyball as a whole,” said Davison. 

“We appreciate it every time we go into the gym, we appreciate it every time we show up and leave the court. I just love to see that growth. Coming out of it as a statement, I think the fans are itself the statement.”

Davison and the High Speed Hitters thus enter the offseason with the hopes that in the next tournament, fans will not only return but also continue to grow in number.

vuukle comment

PLDT

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Hidilyn&rsquo;s dilemma in Phuket

Hidilyn’s dilemma in Phuket

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
In attempting to qualify for her fifth Olympics, the Philippines’ one and only Summer Games gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz...
Sports
fbtw
Shorthanded Ginebra inks Murrell

Shorthanded Ginebra inks Murrell

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Barangay Ginebra has officially signed big man David Murrell off waivers, bringing a big boost for a depleted Gin Kings ...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen, Hotshots clash in crucial rematch

Beermen, Hotshots clash in crucial rematch

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Seventy-two days after their title dispute in the previous conference, San Miguel Beer and Magnolia face off again today in...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle nears D-League finale

La Salle nears D-League finale

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Reigning champion EcoOil-La Salle moved closer to a third straight finals appearance by routing Go Torakku-St. Clare, 85-65,...
Sports
fbtw
Thai ace rules ICTSI Luisita International

Thai ace rules ICTSI Luisita International

16 hours ago
In a tense battle amid stifling conditions, PK Kongkraphan continued her run of victories on foreign soil by capturing the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
76ers star Embiid confirms he's battling Bell's palsy

76ers star Embiid confirms he's battling Bell's palsy

2 hours ago
Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid poured in a career playoff-high 50 points to propel the Philadelphia 76ers to...
Sports
fbtw
Warriors star Curry named NBA Clutch Player of the Year

Warriors star Curry named NBA Clutch Player of the Year

3 hours ago
Four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry was named the NBA's Clutch Player of the Year on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) in recognition...
Sports
fbtw
Game-fixing claims mars MDL Philippines

Game-fixing claims mars MDL Philippines

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Development League (MDL) Philippines is investigating claims of alleged game-fixing in its matches,...
Sports
fbtw
Eala gets boot in Mutua Madrid Open

Eala gets boot in Mutua Madrid Open

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
The dream run of Alex Eala in the Mutua Madrid Open has ended after a spirited three-set loss against World No. 30 tennister...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with