^

Sports

Adiwang suffers injury as Miado takes 2nd round TKO win

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
March 26, 2022 | 3:50pm
Adiwang suffers injury as Miado takes 2nd round TKO win
Lito Adiwang (L) suffered a non-contact injury in his all-Filipino bout against Jeremy Miado
ONE Championship

SINGAPORE —It was an unfortunate end for Team Lakay's Lito Adiwang in his rare Pinoy vs Pinoy bout against Jeremy Miado in Part I of ONE X at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

Adiwang appeared to have suffered an injury on his right leg which prompted the fight to be stopped as Miado was declared the winner via second round TKO.

It was a non-contact injury that happened around the 2:56 mark of the second round.

Prior to Adiwang getting hurt, the two compatriots were engaged in a slugfest.

Though Adiwang was attacking Miado more frequently, Miado was able to hold his ground and even get in takedowns of his own to keep the fight close.

In the earlier fight, Adiwang's compatriot Stephen Loman took a unanimous decision win over Japan's Shoko Sato.

MMA

ONE CHAMPIONSHIP

TEAM LAKAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Obiena, 8 other Filipino athletes receive Olympic scholarships

Obiena, 8 other Filipino athletes receive Olympic scholarships

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Nine Filipino athletes, including World No. 5 pole vaulter EJ Obiena, were recently granted Olympic Solidarity Scholarships...
Sports
fbtw
World Cup-bound Philippines rises 10 spots in FIFA Women's World Ranking

World Cup-bound Philippines rises 10 spots in FIFA Women's World Ranking

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
The Filipina booters rose to a program-high World No. 54 in the list after previously ranking 64th, making them the biggest...
Sports
fbtw
Ham cleared for rematch vs Zamboanga after ceremonial weigh in no show

Ham cleared for rematch vs Zamboanga after ceremonial weigh in no show

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
According to sources, Ham was able to make weight and pass hydration midnight Saturday — her second re-test — to...
Sports
fbtw

Farewell, Alaska Milkmen

By Bill Velasco | 16 hours ago
Good enough, never is. Winning the right way.
Sports
fbtw
Gin Kings roll past Road Warriors, near finals return

Gin Kings roll past Road Warriors, near finals return

By Olmin Leyba | 22 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra proved it’s still as potent without ace big man Japeth Aguilar, steamrolling NLEX, 104-94, to move...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
ZamPen thrashes crosstown rival Zamboanga in VisMin cagefest

ZamPen thrashes crosstown rival Zamboanga in VisMin cagefest

5 minutes ago
Erstwhile winless team ZamPen gave host team Zamboanga a huge 97-77 beatdown in their much-awaited crosstown rivalry enc...
Sports
fbtw
Ginebra's Thompson closes in on NorthPort's Bolick in PBA BPC race

Ginebra's Thompson closes in on NorthPort's Bolick in PBA BPC race

By Olmin Leyba | 18 minutes ago
NorthPort’s Robert Bolick still leads the race for the PBA Governors’ Cup Best Player of the Conference (BPC)...
Sports
fbtw
Parto, De Kam star in 2022 FINIS Short Course Swim Series-Luzon leg

Parto, De Kam star in 2022 FINIS Short Course Swim Series-Luzon leg

24 minutes ago
Huge Antonio Parto and Marcus De Kam led the Quezon Killerwhale Swim Team’s 31-medal haul.
Sports
fbtw
Abarrientos starts strong as Tams trample Tigers in UAAP hoops opener

Abarrientos starts strong as Tams trample Tigers in UAAP hoops opener

32 minutes ago
RJ Abarrientos delivered a spectacular debut as Far Eastern University clobbered University of Santo Tomas, 76-51, to open...
Sports
fbtw
Loman ekes decision win over Sato to give Pinoys winning start in ONE X

Loman ekes decision win over Sato to give Pinoys winning start in ONE X

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The Ex-Brave CF champion largely used his strikes to hurt Sato but also scored on some takedowns, including one in the second...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with