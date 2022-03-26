Adiwang suffers injury as Miado takes 2nd round TKO win

SINGAPORE —It was an unfortunate end for Team Lakay's Lito Adiwang in his rare Pinoy vs Pinoy bout against Jeremy Miado in Part I of ONE X at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

Adiwang appeared to have suffered an injury on his right leg which prompted the fight to be stopped as Miado was declared the winner via second round TKO.

It was a non-contact injury that happened around the 2:56 mark of the second round.

WATCH: Lito Adiwang is wheeled out of the Cage area after suffering a non-contact injury during his fight against compatriot Jeremy Miado



Miado won the fight via 2nd round TKO | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews #ONEX pic.twitter.com/VsHw3DBgHY — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) March 26, 2022

Prior to Adiwang getting hurt, the two compatriots were engaged in a slugfest.

Though Adiwang was attacking Miado more frequently, Miado was able to hold his ground and even get in takedowns of his own to keep the fight close.

In the earlier fight, Adiwang's compatriot Stephen Loman took a unanimous decision win over Japan's Shoko Sato.