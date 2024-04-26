^

Sports

Pagdanganan emerges in the mix, cards 67

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
April 26, 2024 | 2:05pm
Pagdanganan emerges in the mix, cards 67
Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines plays her shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro at Wilshire Country Club on April 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Meg Oliphant / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Bianca Pagdanganan capitalized on an early tee time and delivered an impressive four-under 67 in near-perfect conditions, earning a share of eighth place in the JM Eagle LA Championship led by Australian Grace Kim at the Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, California Thursday (Friday Manila time).

Coming off a missed cut stint in the season’s first major championship in Texas, Pagdanganan turned in a stellar performance that put her in the early mix in the $3.75-million championship at the par-71 layout. She found success by hitting 11 fairways and 14 greens and finishing with 29 points to mark one of her strongest starts since returning to the LPGA Tour.

She birdied two of the first seven holes then rebounded from a miscue on the eighth with three consecutive birdies from No. 13.

The ICTSI-backed golfer found herself tied with Aussie Hannah Green and Korean Amy Uang at eighth place, just three strokes behind Kim, who took charge with a solid 64 she highlighted by hitting all but one fairway and missing just three greens.

She grabbed a one-stroke lead over Swede Maja Stark, Thai Chanettee Wannasaem and Korean ace Sei Young Kim, who all carded 65, while Auston Kim of the US, Korean Haeran Ryu and Nataliya Guseva matched 66s.

The tour’s big guns are also just within striking distance with Celine Boutier of France shooting a 68 for joint 11th, and Rose Zhang of the US turning in a 69 for a share of 14th place with nine others, including South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Spain’s Carlota Ciganda.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda, however, decided to withdraw for some much-needed rest. The American reigning Olympic gold medalist has enjoyed a successful season, winning her first five tournaments in the season, including in the Chevron Championship, the first major, matching the achievements of legends Annika Sorenstam and Nancy Lopez’s feats in 2004-05 and 1978, respectively.

“It was not an easy decision,” said Korda. “After the unbelievable week at The Chevron and grinding through the mental and physical challenges of four events in the past five weeks, I am definitely feeling exhausted.”

vuukle comment

BIANCA PAGDANGANAN

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Hidilyn&rsquo;s dilemma in Phuket

Hidilyn’s dilemma in Phuket

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
In attempting to qualify for her fifth Olympics, the Philippines’ one and only Summer Games gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz...
Sports
fbtw
Shorthanded Ginebra inks Murrell

Shorthanded Ginebra inks Murrell

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Barangay Ginebra has officially signed big man David Murrell off waivers, bringing a big boost for a depleted Gin Kings ...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen, Hotshots clash in crucial rematch

Beermen, Hotshots clash in crucial rematch

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Seventy-two days after their title dispute in the previous conference, San Miguel Beer and Magnolia face off again today in...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle nears D-League finale

La Salle nears D-League finale

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Reigning champion EcoOil-La Salle moved closer to a third straight finals appearance by routing Go Torakku-St. Clare, 85-65,...
Sports
fbtw
Thai ace rules ICTSI Luisita International

Thai ace rules ICTSI Luisita International

16 hours ago
In a tense battle amid stifling conditions, PK Kongkraphan continued her run of victories on foreign soil by capturing the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
76ers star Embiid confirms he's battling Bell's palsy

76ers star Embiid confirms he's battling Bell's palsy

2 hours ago
Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid poured in a career playoff-high 50 points to propel the Philadelphia 76ers to...
Sports
fbtw
Warriors star Curry named NBA Clutch Player of the Year

Warriors star Curry named NBA Clutch Player of the Year

3 hours ago
Four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry was named the NBA's Clutch Player of the Year on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) in recognition...
Sports
fbtw
Game-fixing claims mars MDL Philippines

Game-fixing claims mars MDL Philippines

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Development League (MDL) Philippines is investigating claims of alleged game-fixing in its matches,...
Sports
fbtw
Eala gets boot in Mutua Madrid Open

Eala gets boot in Mutua Madrid Open

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
The dream run of Alex Eala in the Mutua Madrid Open has ended after a spirited three-set loss against World No. 30 tennister...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with