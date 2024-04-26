Pagdanganan emerges in the mix, cards 67

Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines plays her shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro at Wilshire Country Club on April 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

MANILA, Philippines – Bianca Pagdanganan capitalized on an early tee time and delivered an impressive four-under 67 in near-perfect conditions, earning a share of eighth place in the JM Eagle LA Championship led by Australian Grace Kim at the Wilshire Country Club in Los Angeles, California Thursday (Friday Manila time).

Coming off a missed cut stint in the season’s first major championship in Texas, Pagdanganan turned in a stellar performance that put her in the early mix in the $3.75-million championship at the par-71 layout. She found success by hitting 11 fairways and 14 greens and finishing with 29 points to mark one of her strongest starts since returning to the LPGA Tour.

She birdied two of the first seven holes then rebounded from a miscue on the eighth with three consecutive birdies from No. 13.

The ICTSI-backed golfer found herself tied with Aussie Hannah Green and Korean Amy Uang at eighth place, just three strokes behind Kim, who took charge with a solid 64 she highlighted by hitting all but one fairway and missing just three greens.

She grabbed a one-stroke lead over Swede Maja Stark, Thai Chanettee Wannasaem and Korean ace Sei Young Kim, who all carded 65, while Auston Kim of the US, Korean Haeran Ryu and Nataliya Guseva matched 66s.

The tour’s big guns are also just within striking distance with Celine Boutier of France shooting a 68 for joint 11th, and Rose Zhang of the US turning in a 69 for a share of 14th place with nine others, including South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Spain’s Carlota Ciganda.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda, however, decided to withdraw for some much-needed rest. The American reigning Olympic gold medalist has enjoyed a successful season, winning her first five tournaments in the season, including in the Chevron Championship, the first major, matching the achievements of legends Annika Sorenstam and Nancy Lopez’s feats in 2004-05 and 1978, respectively.

“It was not an easy decision,” said Korda. “After the unbelievable week at The Chevron and grinding through the mental and physical challenges of four events in the past five weeks, I am definitely feeling exhausted.”