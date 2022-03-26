^

Zamboanga suffers decision loss anew to Korea's Ham

Luisa Morales
March 26, 2022
Denice Zamboanga (in black) could not avenge her loss to South Korea's Seo Hee Ham in their rematch here at ONE X at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday
SINGAPORE — Denice Zamboanga could not avenge her controversial loss against South Korea's Seo Hee Ham after falling in their rematch at ONE X Part II at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday.

In their first meeting since Ham eked out a close decision win over the Marrok Force MMA fighter in September, the South Korean looked more well rounded against the second-ranked atomweight contender.

Only in the opening round did Zamboanga look to have control over the match where she had the Korean on her back and was able to do some damage with ground and pound.

But Ham recovered well in the second round with takedown defense that had her end up on top most of the time.

This opened up a chance for Ham to dish out elbows and punches on a prone Zamboanga.

Zamboanga thus absorbed her second straight defeat and went 0-2 in her head-to-head against Ham.

Earlier, Filipinos Stephen Loman and Jeremy Miado took wins in Part I.

Loman took the decision win over Shoko Sato while Miado nabbed a 2nd round TKO over compatriot Lito Adiwang.

Adiwang suffered a leg injury that put a stop to the Filipino vs Filipino bout.

 

Editor's note: The coverage in Singapore was partially sponsored by ONE Championship to promote the sport. At no stage does the host organization have a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.

