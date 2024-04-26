Eala gets boot in Mutua Madrid Open

MANILA, Philippines -- The dream run of Alex Eala in the Mutua Madrid Open has ended after a spirited three-set loss against World No. 30 tennister Sorana Cirstea of Romania, 3-6, 7-6(6), 4-6 early Friday morning (Manila time) in Spain.

Early on, Cirstea showcased her proficiency as she made quick work of the 18-year-old Filipina, dictating the pace on every turn.

Come the second set though, the Asian Games bronze medalist bared her grit and resilience, going toe-to-toe with her superior opponent, who went up 5-3.

Eala was able to tie the set up at 5-all as she climbed back.

After the Filipina went up 6-5, the Romanian once again tied the set up, forcing the tiebreak.

However, a late error gave the second set to the No. 170 women’s tennis player in the world.

In the third set, Eala went up 3-1 and looked headed to another upset.

However, she ran out of gas as Cirstea went up 5-4.

With momentum fully on her side, the Romanian ended the set and the match with a volley.

Despite the early exit, the 18-year-old Eala’s run in the Madrid Open is impressive, as the Filipina defeated World No. 41 Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine in the first round.

The 30-year-old victor will be facing world no. 1 Iga Swiatek in the round of 32 next.