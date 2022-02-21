




















































 
























Sports
 
Team Secret bounces back to reach VCT PH playoffs
 


Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
February 21, 2022 | 10:52am





 
Team Secret bounces back to reach VCT PH playoffs
 


MANILA, Philippines — After a disappointing start to their Valorant Challengers Philippines campaign, Team Secret has pulled off a comeback to secure a spot in the playoffs.


Team Secret mostly remained at the bottom of their group during the 10-day Group Stages after a disappointing 0-3 start in Week One, having been swept by Bren Esports, 0-2, and getting outlasted by Oasis Gaming and Action PH, 1-2. 


The previous season's champions, however, bounced back in Week Two, having adjusted their gameplay and defeated all their previous opponents. They improved their record with three consecutive wins, which was enough to escape elimination and end the group stages at 3-3 and at third place in Group A.


Top teams Oasis Gaming and NAOS Esports secured the second round advantages after leading the group stages, while Action PH, ZEAL Esports, South Built Esports, along with Team Secret will go head to head in Round One.


The playoffs will kick off on Thursday, February 24, with matches streamed live through PPGL's channels.


 
 









 









