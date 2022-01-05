




















































 
























Sports
 
Another NBL game postponed for Sotto's Adelaide 36ers
 


John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
January 5, 2022 | 2:57pm





 
Another NBL game postponed for Sotto's Adelaide 36ers
Kai Sotto signed a multi-year contract with Australian NBL team Adelaide 36ers.
Twitter / Adelaide 36ers
 


MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto will have to wait a little longer for the continuation of his National Basketball League debut (NBL) debut with the Adelaide 36ers following another game postponement still due to the team’s COVID-19 protocols.


As per the NBL announcement Wednesday, it has moved the scheduled match between Adelaide and the Perth Wildcats tomorrow at the Adelaide Entertainment Center to next Wednesday under the directive of government and health authorities.


It’s the third 36ers game to be postponed after their matches against Perth anew on December 28 and South East Melbourne on January 2 have been moved to still-to-be-determined dates.


A member of the Adelaide squad tested positive for COVID-19 last week, prompting all players and staff to be considered as close contacts.


“The health and safety of the players, coaches, clubs, staff and fans is the league’s number one priority when considering these matters,” said the NBL, adding that further testing will be implemented.


Sotto, the 7-foot-3 Filipino wunderkind, had just made his debut for the 36ers prior the series of postponed matches after missing the first four games due to knee soreness.


He registered one point, three rebounds, two assists and two blocks in limited play as Adelaide bowed to the Cairns Taipans, 93-67, following a two-game win streak.


The 36ers, who ruled the NBL Blitz preseason games, hold a 2-3 card.


 










 









