




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
PATAFA says Obiena's coach approached them on alleged salary issues
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 27, 2021 | 10:54am

                           

                        

                                                                        
PATAFA says Obiena's coach approached them on alleged salary issues
EJ Obiena's coach Vitaly Petrov (left) allegedly approached the Philippines Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) to open the issue surrounding the payment of his salary
Instagram  /  EJ Obiena
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) has stood by its claims against Tokyo Olympian EJ Obiena involving the payments made to his coach, Vitaly Petrov.



According to PATAFA President Phillip Ella Juico, it was Petrov himself who approached the federation in September to open the issue allegedly not receiving his due salary for three years.





"Kinausap ako nung September 9 ni Coach Vitaly Petrov, at saka ni Sergey Bubka. Doon sa pag-uusap na 'yun, sinabi ni Vitaly na hindi pa raw siya nababayaran since 2018," Juico told Noli Eala on his radio show "Power & Play" on Saturday.



"Sabi ko, may pinapadala kaming pera — ang PSC at PATAFA — bakit hindi pa binabayaran? Sabi niya ewan niya," he added.



However, Vitaly went on record in a press conference last week to say that he was indeed being paid and did not have "any problems" with Obiena.



PATAFA also received the appropriate documents to suggest that Vitaly was paid his due salary.



But the Ukranian coach allegedly denied this to Juico.



"[Sabi ko sakanya] wala ka bang pinirmahan na papeles na natanggap mo [ang salary]? Wala. Eh sabi ko papano yun, bakit meron kaming papeles na hawak dito mula nung 2018 hanggang sa kasalukuyan na nagsasabi, nagpapatunay na tinaggap mo yung pera?" Juico said.



This then led to the investigation on the possible "falsifying liquidation documents" by Obiena's camp.



Juico then explained the presence of Bubka, who was Petrov's student in the past.



The sports official said that it was because it was previously difficult for him to contact Petrov directly and thus went through the vice president of the International Association of Athletics Federation.



"Maraming pagkakataon na ako'y nagtangkang kausapin si Vitaly ng derecho, para malaman kung ano na nagyayari kay Obiena nung mga panahon before the Olympics, just to check on the athlete," Juico said.



It remains unclear where Petrov actually stands on the issue as he has made seemingly contradictory statements to both parties.



Currently, the Philippine Sports Commission has already appointed itself as mediator in the rift as they aim to salvage the relationship between the federation and the World No. 5 pole vaulter.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      EJ OBIENA
                                                      POLE VAULT
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Obiena receiving passport offers from many countries, says mentor
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Obiena receiving passport offers from many countries, says mentor


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Obiena and PATAFA have been feuding for the past couple of weeks following claims of Obiena falsifying liquidation repor...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Adiwang falls via submission in main event debut; Catalan suffers 3rd straight loss
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Adiwang falls via submission in main event debut; Catalan suffers 3rd straight loss


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Adiwang could not get anything going on Brooks as the American was able to bring the fight to the ground.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ethics body starts probe on EJ case
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ethics body starts probe on EJ case


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Olympic Committee  has begun investigating pole-vault ace EJ Obiena’s complaint against the Philippine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Picson is ABAP&rsquo;s new prexy, Vargas elected chairman
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Picson is ABAP’s new prexy, Vargas elected chairman


                              

                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines has elected its new set of officers headed by its new chairman Ricky...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Aquino cut for Japan-China match; may suit up in next FIBA window
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Aquino cut for Japan-China match; may suit up in next FIBA window


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
With this development as Japan faces China in a Fiba World Cup Qualifying Match this November 27, at the Xebio Arena Sendai,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Richard Juan co-produces Philippine eSports documentary
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Richard Juan co-produces Philippine eSports documentary


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
TrueID recently released its eSports documentary series titled "Game Mode" co-produced by actor and content creator Richard...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ed Sheeran meets Squirtle in special Pokemon Go collaboration
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ed Sheeran meets Squirtle in special Pokemon Go collaboration


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
In a one-of-kind-collaboration, Pokemon Go is partnering with Grammy winner Ed Sheeran for a unique event to help promote...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Riot's latest publishing label set to release debut titles in LoL universe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Riot's latest publishing label set to release debut titles in LoL universe


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
Riot Forge is currently developing two other games, also with ties to League of Legends. Song of Nunu: A League of Legends...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Riot ramps up events to promote Netflix animated series Arcane
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Riot ramps up events to promote Netflix animated series Arcane


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
Since the beginning of the month, multiple announcements of collaborations done by Riot featuring Arcane have made the news...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipino gamers among first to experience PUBGM and Arcane collaboration
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Filipino gamers among first to experience PUBGM and Arcane collaboration


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
Announced last November 2, the collaboration between the two popular esports titles was in line with Riot's promotions of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MPL-PH launches corporate social responsibility arm
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MPL-PH launches corporate social responsibility arm


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 10 days ago                              


                                                            
MPL Cares hopes to partner with charities and interested sponsors and esports talents who also share in the same vision of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with