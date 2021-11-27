PATAFA says Obiena's coach approached them on alleged salary issues

EJ Obiena's coach Vitaly Petrov (left) allegedly approached the Philippines Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) to open the issue surrounding the payment of his salary

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) has stood by its claims against Tokyo Olympian EJ Obiena involving the payments made to his coach, Vitaly Petrov.

According to PATAFA President Phillip Ella Juico, it was Petrov himself who approached the federation in September to open the issue allegedly not receiving his due salary for three years.

"Kinausap ako nung September 9 ni Coach Vitaly Petrov, at saka ni Sergey Bubka. Doon sa pag-uusap na 'yun, sinabi ni Vitaly na hindi pa raw siya nababayaran since 2018," Juico told Noli Eala on his radio show "Power & Play" on Saturday.

"Sabi ko, may pinapadala kaming pera — ang PSC at PATAFA — bakit hindi pa binabayaran? Sabi niya ewan niya," he added.

However, Vitaly went on record in a press conference last week to say that he was indeed being paid and did not have "any problems" with Obiena.

PATAFA also received the appropriate documents to suggest that Vitaly was paid his due salary.

But the Ukranian coach allegedly denied this to Juico.

"[Sabi ko sakanya] wala ka bang pinirmahan na papeles na natanggap mo [ang salary]? Wala. Eh sabi ko papano yun, bakit meron kaming papeles na hawak dito mula nung 2018 hanggang sa kasalukuyan na nagsasabi, nagpapatunay na tinaggap mo yung pera?" Juico said.

This then led to the investigation on the possible "falsifying liquidation documents" by Obiena's camp.

Juico then explained the presence of Bubka, who was Petrov's student in the past.

The sports official said that it was because it was previously difficult for him to contact Petrov directly and thus went through the vice president of the International Association of Athletics Federation.

"Maraming pagkakataon na ako'y nagtangkang kausapin si Vitaly ng derecho, para malaman kung ano na nagyayari kay Obiena nung mga panahon before the Olympics, just to check on the athlete," Juico said.

It remains unclear where Petrov actually stands on the issue as he has made seemingly contradictory statements to both parties.

Currently, the Philippine Sports Commission has already appointed itself as mediator in the rift as they aim to salvage the relationship between the federation and the World No. 5 pole vaulter.