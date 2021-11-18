Jhanlo Sangiao excited to make dream debut in ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines — Second generation MMA star Jhanlo Sangiao is beaming with excitement as he prepares to make his professional debut with Singapore promotion ONE Championship.

Set to face Paulus Lumihi in the tape-delayed event ONE: Winter Warriors II, the 19-year-old fighter out of Team Lakay can't wait to show the world what he's got.

"Yung emotions ko mixed, syempre meron yung kaba pero talagang matagal ko na 'tong hinintay," Sangiao told the Philippine media on Wednesday.

"Since nag-start pa lang ako magtraning nung bata pa ako, nanonood pa ako ng mga laban ng mga senior namin [sa Team Lakay] dream ko talaga ito kaya very excited na rin," he added.

Sangiao is the son of decorated MMA mentor Mark Sangiao who has produced multiple world champions in ONE Championship.

At one point in 2018, four Team Lakay fighters held world titles in ONE.

Now, as Sangiao hopes to carve a path of his own, his world champion teammates are there to guide him every step of the way.

"[A]ng swerte ko kasi world champion yung mga nakakatraining ko. Nandito sila champ Joshua, yung mga former nating champion, sila Kuya Kevin, Kuya Honorio, nandito sila lahat, si Kuya Eduard," said Sangiao.

"Work as team [kami]. Pag may laro kami, tutulungan nila kami. Tapos kami naman kapag sila yung lumalaban," he added.

Sangiao will not be alone in the fight card as he is set to be with three stablemates in the event set for broadcast on December 17.

Together with Sangiao are Stephen Loman, Kevin Belingon and Danny Kingad.

Belingon will be face Kwon Won Il while Kingad is set to clash with Kairat Akhmetov.

Loman, who will be making his promotional debut, is set to fight Yusup Saadulaev.