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Sports

Maroons wary of win-starved Red Warriors

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
October 16, 2026 | 3:06pm
Maroons wary of win-starved Red Warriors
UP's James Payosing (18)
(UAAP Media Bureau)

Games Saturday

(UST Quadricentennial Pavilion)

8 a.m. – UST vs AdU (16U)

10 a.m. – UP vs UE (Women)

12 p.m. – UST vs Ateneo (Women)

2:30 p.m. – UP vs UE (Men)
6 p.m. – UST vs Ateneo (Men)

MANILA, Philippines — After getting back on its feet from a slight stumble, five-time finalist University of the Philippines wants no let-up and definitely a massive upset at the hands of the winless University of the East in a bid to seize solo UAAP Season 89 men’s basketball lead Saturday at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

The Fighting Maroons nursed back-to-back losses for a flat start to their redemption bid before scooping up a big 80-76 win over reigning champion and tormentor La Salle, as well as a 69-67 escape act from Adamson to right the ship.

The are looking for no less than a follow-up against the Red Warriors to end the first round on a high.

The match is set at 2:30 p.m., with UP eyeing to break away from a three-team lead with National University and host Far Eastern University at 4-2 against the hapless UE squad on a 26-game winning streak. University of Santo Tomas (3-3) then hosts Ateneo (3-3) in the crucial battle at 6 p.m. for playoff positioning at the middle pack of the team standings.

More than a win to gain an upperhand in the airtight race though, UP sports a shot at dragging UE to a tie for the second longest losing streak in the UAAP men’s basketball history.

The Diliman-based hoopers, way before their massive growth and improvement to a league powerhouse now on five straight finals appearances and two titles under the wizard Goldwin Monteverde, lost 27 straight games from Seasons 75 to 77 (2012-2014) in a forgettable era.

The record is 35 straight losses by Adamson from 1999 to 2002.

“Sabi nga ni coach Goldwin, hindi lang dapat namin gustuhing manalo. Dapat gustong-gusto naming manalo,” said assistant coach Christian Luanzon, warning his wards from flashing any inch of complacency to dodge a monumental upset.

UP earlier this week nearly absorbed one, trailing by as many as 13 points in the second half against the gritty Adamson of coach Nash Racela, whose wards dealt UE their 26th loss last weekend, 71-64.

But led by former UAAP Mythical Five member from UE himself in team captain Rey Remogat, experience played a huge factor as the Fighting Maroons wore the Soaring Falcons out in a two-point escape act.

Against his former teammates who have nothing to lose but sport every motivation in the world under interim coach Paulo Hubalde to finally taste a win in almost three seasons and counting, Remogat is counting on the Fighting Maroons to go on a serious business.

“We practice like a champion every day. Sinoman kalaban namin, dapat ready kami na ilabas ‘yung pinagsanayan namin,” he vowed.

BASKETBALL

UAAP

UE RED WARRIORS

UP FIGHTING MAROONS
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