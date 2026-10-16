Stakeholders given more say in Philippine volleyball team formation

MANILA, Philippines — Stakeholders will now have a direct and stronger voice in the formation of the national volleyball teams heading into major international tournaments.

Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Executive Director Atty. Miguel Carlos Pacifico Suarez announced on Friday that the federation is taking a highly collaborative approach by creating a dedicated National Team Commission. The five-man panel is designed to enable major stakeholders to air their concerns and align schedules before formally assembling the rosters for the Alas Pilipinas Men and Women squads.

Suarez emphasized that the creation of the commission ensures the federation leadership moves away from the old practice of making unilateral decisions regarding national team selection, calendar management, and player availability.

No less than PNVF President Frank Lao will chair the powerful body with key stakeholders like Sherwin Malonzo of the Premier Volleyball League, Dr. Ian Laurel of the Shakey’s Super League, Fr. Victor Calvo of the National Collegiate Athletic Association and Bo Perasol of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines as members.

Malonzo and Laurel bring deep administrative experience from previous PNVF setups, while Calvo and Perasol oversee the nation’s top collegiate sports programs, ensuring full representation across all levels of Philippine volleyball.

“The establishment of the National Team Commission is a major step in the right direction. By giving stakeholders a direct and stronger voice, we are ensuring a more inclusive, transparent, and collaborative approach to forming and supporting our national team,” Suarez said in an official statement.

“With this special panel, we are removing the old practice of leadership making unilateral decisions without consulting key stakeholders on player schedules and availability. We are now giving everyone a unified voice to guarantee a far more collaborative and sustainable national team program.”

Since taking the helm of the PNVF last August, Lao has prioritized integrity, transparency, and accountability. To stabilize the organization, the businessman-sportsman used his personal funds to settle outstanding financial liabilities and obligations inherited from previous administrations.

Among his first major technical reforms was revamping the coaching staff of both national squads — bringing back head coach Dante Alinsunurin to lead Alas Pilipinas Men, and tapping veteran Italian strategist Angiolino Frigoni to steer Alas Pilipinas Women.

Alinsunurin previously led the male spikers to a historic silver-medal finish at the 30th Southeast Asian Games in 2019, while Frigoni brings world-class pedigree, having guided the Italian women's team to the 2000 Sydney Olympics and coached the Dutch women's national squad.

“Our president, Mr. Frank Lao, is delivering on his commitment to drive genuine reforms within the federation,” Suarez added.

“Giving the volleyball community a seat at the table is essential because we are expecting more changes to come as we move forward towards rebuilding the federation and leading it to greater heights.” (Pool story)