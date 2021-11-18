




































































 




   







   















No rust for gym nut Belingon as bout vs Korean contender looms
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 18, 2021 | 10:44am

                           

                        

                                                                        
No rust for gym nut Belingon as bout vs Korean contender looms
Team Lakay's Kevin Belingon is not worried about his time off of the Circle as he has spent all his time at the gym
MANILA, Philippines – Team Lakay's Kevin Belingon is raring to return from a long layoff as a bout against South Korea's Kwon Won Il looms in ONE: Winter Warriors II set in December.



Belingon stressed that he has been doing nothing but training and conditioning since his loss to John Lineker back in October 2020.



"After ng laban ko last year, nagpahinga ako ng konti, nagrecover lang ng konti then sa gym pa rin ang tambayan natin," the former ONE Bantamweight titlist told the Philippine media on Wednesday.



"Di tayo nakalawang sa training [eh]. Okay pa rin yung condition natin and para sa laban na ito sa December, 100% ready na ako," he added.



Belingon is looking to break out of a three-bout losing streak against Kwon, and it will be key to his career should he want to have another shot at the title.



Currently one of the top-ranked athletes in his division, the Baguio-based fighter isn't looking to relinquish his spot any time soon.



"Yung laban ko na to sa December, napakaimportante. Pag nanalo ako, mananatili ako sa rank no. 2 [sa bantamweight rankings]. So Kailangan kong depensahan yung teritoryo ko dito," he said.



"Kailangan manalo... Para nandun parin ako sa top contenders," he added.



But going up against Kwon is no easy task. Belingon says he's ready for anything, though.



"Alam naman natin na maganda yung boxing ni Kwon Won Il, yung takedown defense niya. So may gameplan tayo dito para sa kanya. Maganda yung gameplan natin para sa laban na ito," he said.



Belingon, along with three other Team Lakay fighters Danny Kingad, Stephen Loman, and Jhanlo Sangiao, will feature in the Winter Warriors II card set for tape-delayed broadcast on December 17.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

