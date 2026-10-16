Knicks tipped to top NBA East; Spurs emerge as title favorites

Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks shoots the ball against San Antonio Spurs defenders during the fourth quarter in Game 2 of the 2026 NBA Finals at the Frost Bank Center on June 05, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas.

NEW YORK, United States — The New York Knicks are the defending NBA champions and the overwhelming favorites to win the Eastern Conference. But when it comes to picking the next champion, league executives are looking elsewhere.

In the NBA's annual general managers survey released Thursday (Friday Manila time), New York received 60% of the first-place votes to finish atop the East, well ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers, who drew 23%.

Yet the Knicks barely registered in the championship vote, with the San Antonio Spurs emerging as the leading pick to capture the 2027 title.

San Antonio received 50% of the votes, narrowly beating the Oklahoma City Thunder, who garnered 43%. New York and Philadelphia were the only other teams to receive championship votes.

The results present an intriguing contrast for a Knicks team preparing to raise its first championship banner in 53 years.

New York defeated San Antonio in last June's NBA Finals, but the team it conquered is now considered the leading threat to its title defense.

Much of the optimism surrounding the Spurs centers on Victor Wembanyama, who received 77% of the votes to win this season's Most Valuable Player award.

The 7-foot-4 French superstar also received an overwhelming 93% of the votes when executives were asked which player they would choose to build a franchise around.

San Antonio's young core, featuring Wembanyama, Stephon Castle and Filipino-American guard Dylan Harper, was voted the league's most promising by 87% of general managers.

Still, the defending champions aren't lacking star power.

Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby headline an intact championship roster for New York that also features Filipino-American guard Jordan Clarkson, who became the first NBA champion of Filipino heritage last season.

Brunson received 20% of the votes for the league's best point guard, finishing second behind Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who led with 67%.

The survey also identified Philadelphia, bolstered by the offseason arrival of LeBron James, as New York's strongest competition in the East.

Prediction markets also favor Spurs, Thunder

The skepticism surrounding New York's championship repeat isn't limited to NBA executives.

Prediction markets Polymarket and Kalshi also have San Antonio and Oklahoma City leading the race for the 2027 championship, although traders on the two platforms are divided over which team holds the edge.

As of Friday, Polymarket gave the Spurs a 22% implied chance of winning the title, slightly ahead of the Thunder at 20%. Philadelphia followed at approximately 10%, with the defending champion Knicks at just 9%.

Kalshi's market painted a similar picture, although Oklahoma City held a narrow advantage over San Antonio, 23% to 22%. Philadelphia was listed at 11%.

Unlike the NBA's annual survey, which reflects executives' preseason assessments, prediction markets allow fans to trade contracts tied to future outcomes, with prices fluctuating as expectations change.

The growing interest in these markets has also produced comparison resources covering available platforms and promotional offers, including those listing a prediction market sign up bonus. Such offers are separate from championship forecasts, with terms and availability varying by provider and location.

Neither the executives' picks nor prediction-market prices guarantee the eventual champion.

A year ago, Oklahoma City received 80% of the general managers' championship votes but failed to reach the NBA Finals, which ended with New York defeating San Antonio.

The Knicks will begin their title defense Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time), when they raise their championship banner before hosting James and the 76ers at Madison Square Garden.

For now, the defending champions have something they didn't have last season: an NBA title to protect and plenty of doubters to prove wrong.

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Alder Almo is a former senior sportswriter for Philstar.com and NBA.com Philippines. He is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey, and writes for US-based publication Heavy.com.