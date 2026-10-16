Yulos eye to shine together anew at artistic gymnastics worlds

MANILA, Philippines — Carlos Yulo aims to add another gold medal to his vast collection, while younger brother Eldrew eyes his first right on his debut in the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships unfolding Saturday in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

The elder Yulo, just less than a month after her double-gold effort in the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, will wade into battle in the individual all-around starting with the qualification phase Sunday.

Same with his younger sibling, who snared his first Asiad in Achi-Nagoya — a bronze.

“I’m going to do six apparatus and hopefully we get to the finals,” said Carlos, who had already won three golds in this annual event — two in vault 2021 in Kitakyushu, Japan and last year in Jakarta, Indonesia and one in 2019 in Stuttgart, Germany.

The Yulos, along with Miguel Besana and Haylee Garcia, just came from training camps in Antwerp, Belgium before flying to Rotterdam.

Besana will be the first to plunge into action Saturday in the men’s horizontal bar qualification round, while Garcia, the Philippines’ lone female entry, will get the piece of the action Sunday.