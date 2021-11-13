San Miguel trades Cabagnot to Terrafirma for Simon Enciso

MANILA, Philippines — The San Miguel Beermen continue their demolition of the so-called "Death 5" lineup after shipping off Alex Cabagnot to the Terrafirma Dyip in exchange for Simon Enciso in a one-on-one trade.

The PBA Commissioner's Office approved the trade on Saturday.

During his tenure with San Miguel, Cabagnot won eight championships and was named Finals MVP once.

The 38-year-old was limited for the Beermen in the recently concluded Philippine Cup, playing only four games.

Still, Cabagnot turned in quality performances for the PBA powerhouse with 12.25 points, 3.75 rebounds and 2.75 assists.

Enciso, for his part, played the previous conference with cellar dwellers Blackwater Bossing but was traded to Terrafirma Dyip for Rashawn McCarthy.

The trade comes after SMB also sent one of its other veterans Arwind Santos to NorthPort.

Vic Manuel joins Enciso as SMB's additions ahead of the PBA Governor's Cup.