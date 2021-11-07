




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Saso stumbles to T-22nd finish in TOTO Japan Classic
                        

                           
Jan Veran - Philstar.com
November 7, 2021 | 5:05pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Saso stumbles to T-22nd finish in TOTO Japan Classic
Yuka Saso of the Philippines reacts after putting on the 11th hole during the second round of the Cognizant Founders Cup at Mountain Ridge Country Club on October 08, 2021 in West Caldwell, New Jersey.
Sarah Stier / Getty Images / AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — There was no final round assault from Yuka Saso, only a shade of the brilliance that thrust her into the golfing spotlight four months ago.



No thanks to an early double-bogey miscue, the Fil-Japanese spent the rest of the last 18 holes trying to recall her fierce form – to no avail as she finished with a 74 and tumbled to joint 22nd in the TOTO Japan Classic ruled by Ayaka Furue in imposing fashion in Shiga Prefecture Sunday.



Hard-pressed to produce a low round to gain at least a crack at the Top 10 after moving to joint 12th Saturday, Saso dropped two strokes on the par-4 No. 5 after a run of pars at Seta Golf’s North course. Though she closed out the frontside with a birdie, things just got a little bit shaky at the back.



She bogeyed Nos. 11 and 12, gained a stroke on the 13th, but dropped another shot on No. 17 before salvaging a birdie on the last hole for a 36-38 for a 72-hole total of 285, 13 strokes behind Furue.



It wasn’t the kind of finish many had expected from the 20-year-old shotmaker who became a major star when she bucked the odds to capture the US Women's Open via playoff win over Nasa Hataoka last June. 



She generated so much interest when she decided to sign up for the $2 million event, using the LPGA Tour lull to return to the LPGA of Japan Tour where she launched her pro career last year that had her posting two victories that led to her breaking into the world’s premier ladies circuit.



The LPGA break likewise enabled the world No. 6 to start the process of switching to Japanese citizenship in 2023 to comply with a nationality choice mandated by Japan’s Nationality Law when she reaches the age of 22.



Furue, meanwhile, kept her hot run going, capping another sterling week with a bogey-free 69 to pool a 16-under 272 aggregate and beat Mone Inami by three for her third victory in the last four JLPGA tournaments.



Inami, winner of seven JLPGA legs in the season about to end, failed to shake off Furue, finishing with a 70 for second with a 275 while Mao Saigo placed third with a 279 after a 73.



Two-up after 54 holes, Furue stayed in command with a birdie on No. 2 then hit two more on Nos. 6 and 16 while keeping a safe cushion with a run of gutsy pars as Inami settled for a one-birdie, one-bogey game at the front before shooting two birdies in the last nine holes.



The victory netted Furue a whopping Y33 million purse as she surged past Inami in the Player of the Year race (3,596 points against Inami’s 3,535 points) and pulled within the latter in the money derby (Y230 million against Inami’s Y234 million in earnings).



Meantime, Saso, who pocketed Y2.26 million (P1 million) for her joint 22nd place effort, flies back to the US to vie in the last two LPGA events, the Pelican Championship, which fires off Thursday in Belleair, and the CME Group Tour Championship on Nov. 18-21 in Naples, both in Florida.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      GOLF
                                                      YUKA SASO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alvarez knocks out Plant to make super middleweight history
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alvarez knocks out Plant to make super middleweight history


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The 31-year-old Alvarez added the IBF belt to his WBC, WBA and WBO straps in a winner-takes-all showdown to join an exclusive...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Golf body laments law forcing Saso to make 'difficult decision' on citizenship
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Golf body laments law forcing Saso to make 'difficult decision' on citizenship


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Japanese Nationality Law, which bans dual citizenship for Japan nationals once they turn 22, was passed in 1950 and was...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bottas, Hamilton 'shocked' by Mexico Grand Prix front row lockout
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bottas, Hamilton 'shocked' by Mexico Grand Prix front row lockout


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Championship leader Max Verstappen, who has a 12-point edge over Hamilton in the title race with five events left, was third...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Luka hits game winner to lift Mavs over Celtics; Heat fend off Jazz
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Luka hits game winner to lift Mavs over Celtics; Heat fend off Jazz


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Deadlocked for the final 1:39 ticks of the game, Doncic rose over three Boston defenders to hit the dagger as the clock ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alapag, Stockton Kings go 2-0 vs Santa Cruz Warriors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alapag, Stockton Kings go 2-0 vs Santa Cruz Warriors


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Louis King had another big scoring night with 32 points to lead Stockton to 2-0 in the standings after their opening games...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Dwight Ramos, Toyama go cold in 4th quarter, suffer sweep vs Kawasaki
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Dwight Ramos, Toyama go cold in 4th quarter, suffer sweep vs Kawasaki


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 18 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Kawasaki almost doubled the Grouses' output on offense, 29-14, in the final salvo to steal the win.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 San Juan cafe receives miHoYo treatment for HoYo Fest
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
San Juan cafe receives miHoYo treatment for HoYo Fest


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 57 minutes ago                              


                                                            
In celebration of HoYo Fest, game developer miHoYo's annual celebration for its games and players, the collaboration cafe...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Parks' Nagoya gets back at Gunma; Kiefer, Shiga fall flat vs Jets
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Parks' Nagoya gets back at Gunma; Kiefer, Shiga fall flat vs Jets


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
A 7-0 run to begin the second salvo created distance between Nagoya and Gunma that the Crane Thunders would not be able to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Harmie seeks to sustain form at ICTSI Highlands
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Harmie seeks to sustain form at ICTSI Highlands


                              

                                                                  By Jan Veran |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
But the former national champion expects a sterner test than what she has faced four days ago as her rivals set out for an...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fukushima send Juan Gomez de Lia&ntilde;o, Tokyo Z reeling to 10th straight loss
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fukushima send Juan Gomez de Liaño, Tokyo Z reeling to 10th straight loss


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
A comeback effort in the fourth quarter was not enough for the Earthfriends as they sank to a league-worst 0-10 record, and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with