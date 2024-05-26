^

Vital 3-2 lead at stake

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
May 26, 2024 | 12:00am
Vital 3-2 lead at stake
Ginebra's Scottie Thompson (9)
Ginebra, Meralco break tie

MANILA, Philippines — For Barangay Ginebra, there’s a great opportunity to move on the threshold of the PBA Philippine Cup finals now after saving itself from a 1-3 predicament.

For Meralco, there’s a second chance to get on the hill after bungling its initial attempt at win No. 3.

Deadlocked in a best-of-seven semis duel that’s gone the expected long route, the Gin Kings and the Bolts dispute a critical 3-2 lead tonight at the MOA Arena.

And keenly watching the rivals trade heavy blows while enjoying a relatively longer time to recharge and plot its next move is early finalist San Miguel Beer.

The Beermen took just four games to dispose of the challenge of youthful semifinal opponent Rain or Shine. The defending titlists completed the sweep with a gutsy 107-100 clincher last Sunday in a game that saw them wipe out ROS’ 19-point lead.

With the first four matches split evenly down the middle, it’s expected to be an even more intense race-to-two for Meralco and Ginebra from here on, beginning with the 6:15 p.m. Game 5.

Though they’re coming off an emphatic 90-71 romp last Sunday, Gin Kings coach Tim Cone stressed this doesn’t give them much advantage in the tiebreaker.

Notes: Rain or Shine coach Yeng Guiao and San Miguel guard Terrence Romeo smoked the peace pipe Friday after their spat post-Game 3. Guiao had lashed out at Romeo for taking a three-pointer in the dying seconds of Wednesday’s road match, calling it “disrespectful.”.. “Lumapit ako kay coach Yeng and sabi ko, ‘Pasensya na, hindi ko naman intention na huwag mag-respeto at mambastos,’” Romeo said…“I accepted his apology so tapos na ‘yung usapan. Nilapitan niya ako before the game, ‘yun ang importante dun. Hindi na kailangang kargahin nang matagal as long as nag-apologize na siya,” Guiao said.

