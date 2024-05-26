Paalam posts lopsided win

MANILA, Philippines — With an injured shoulder, Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Carlo Paalam was forced to back down during his fight against Turkmenistan’s Shukur Ovezov in the first World Boxing Qualification meet in Italy last March.

Now, Paalam will get another chance to test the true mettle of the tough Ovezov in the World Olympic Qualifiers in Bangkok.

This was arranged following Paalam’s unanimous decision victory over Greek Alexei Lagkazasvili in their first round men’s 57-kilogram duel late Friday when all five judges gave the former identical 30-27 scores.

The Cagayan de Oro native didn’t show mercy knowing one misstep could abruptly end his Olympic journey.

It was his way of saying that he isn’t bidding adieu just yet.

For Ovesov, he made it through after bamboozling Saudi Arabia’s Ziyad Ali Majrashi also via unanimous decision.

Paalam hurt his right shoulder after he beat Mexican Andrea Bonilla in the first round in Busto Arsizio.

Also eyeing Paris tickets were Rogen Ladon, battling Spain’s Rafael Lozano Serrano at press time in the men’s 51kg, Criztian Pitt Laurente in the men’s 63.5kg and Hergie Bacyadan in the women’s 75kg.