^

Sports

Paalam posts lopsided win

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
May 26, 2024 | 12:00am
Paalam posts lopsided win
Carlo Paalam
LUIS ROBAYO / POOL / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — With an injured shoulder, Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Carlo Paalam was forced to back down during his fight against Turkmenistan’s Shukur Ovezov in the first World Boxing Qualification meet in Italy last March.

Now, Paalam will get another chance to test the true mettle of the tough Ovezov in the World Olympic Qualifiers in Bangkok.

This was arranged following Paalam’s unanimous decision victory over Greek Alexei Lagkazasvili in their first round men’s 57-kilogram duel late Friday when all five judges gave the former identical 30-27 scores.

The Cagayan de Oro native didn’t show mercy knowing one misstep could abruptly end his Olympic journey.

It was his way of saying that he isn’t bidding adieu just yet.

For Ovesov, he made it through after bamboozling Saudi Arabia’s Ziyad Ali Majrashi also via unanimous decision.

Paalam hurt his right shoulder after he beat Mexican Andrea Bonilla in the first round in Busto Arsizio.

Also eyeing Paris tickets were Rogen Ladon, battling Spain’s Rafael Lozano Serrano at press time in the men’s 51kg, Criztian Pitt Laurente in the men’s 63.5kg and Hergie Bacyadan in the women’s 75kg.

vuukle comment

TOKYO OLYMPICS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gin Kings bounce back strong vs Bolts to tie series at 2-2

Gin Kings bounce back strong vs Bolts to tie series at 2-2

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Back to square one.
Sports
fbtw
Gilas girls annihilate Thais to book FIBA U18 Women's Asia Cup berth

Gilas girls annihilate Thais to book FIBA U18 Women's Asia Cup berth

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Philippines has earned an outright berth to the FIBA U18 Women’s Asia Cup Division B after demolishing hometown...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen fight back from 19 points to sweep Painters, enter PBA finals

Beermen fight back from 19 points to sweep Painters, enter PBA finals

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
San Miguel would not be denied.
Sports
fbtw
Thirdy Ravena parts ways San-en in Japan B.League

Thirdy Ravena parts ways San-en in Japan B.League

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Thirdy Ravena has bid his Japan B.League squad San-en NeoPhoenix farewell as his contract from the club expired on Frida...
Sports
fbtw
Clark nabs first WNBA win as late threes help lift Fever

Clark nabs first WNBA win as late threes help lift Fever

9 hours ago
Women's basketball sensation Caitlin Clark drilled a dagger three-pointer to help the Indiana Fever notch their first win...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Que, at 45, rules ICTSI Philippine Masters

Que, at 45, rules ICTSI Philippine Masters

1 hour ago
Angelo Que ended an excruciating five-year wait for a championship by securing the ICTSI Villamor Philippine Masters title...
Sports
fbtw
CSB, Perpetual eye NCAA titles

CSB, Perpetual eye NCAA titles

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
College of St. Benilde and University of Perpetual Help chase history as they go for the title clincher against Letran and...
Sports
fbtw
Cardinals get back at Lions

Cardinals get back at Lions

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Another team has exacted some measure of vengeance on its tormentor.
Sports
fbtw
Slaughter returns

Slaughter returns

1 hour ago
Manila paraded Greg Slaughter and emerged triumphant over Biñan, 79-63, last Friday in the MPBL Sixth Season at the...
Sports
fbtw
Serving the best in us

Serving the best in us

By Lito A. Tacujan | 1 hour ago
It’s no sporting phenom but Philippine volleyball has soared to unforeseen heights and expect it to hang in there until...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with