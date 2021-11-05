Bulk of SEA Games-bound athletes, coaches unable to vote in 2022 elections

The Philippines' delegation to the 30th Southeast Asian Games makes its entrance in this file photo.

MANILA, Philippines – A sizeable portion of the Philippine contingent bound for the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi will be unable to cast their votes in the upcoming national elections next year.

This as the Vietnam National Olympic Committee announced on Friday that the biennial meet is set to begin on May 12, just three days after the May 9 elections in the Philippines.

Related Stories 31st SEA Games slated May 12-23 next year in Hanoi

Owing to the need to acclimatize in Vietnam, as well as get the feel of the competition venues, some 626 athletes and their coaches will need to be in the country as early as a week before the opening ceremonies.

According to Commission on Elections spokesperson James Jimenez, Team Philippines will also be unable to avail of local absentee voting or "early voting".

"Local absentee voting — sometimes called early voting -- is available only to government employees performing election duties and members of the media. This is by law," Jimenez told Philstar.com through Viber on Friday.

"Unfortunately, this means that athletes are not allowed to vote local absentee," he added.

Philippine Olympic Committee President Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino said that the missing out on their democratic duty to vote is a "sacrifice" that the athletes have to make.

"This is one of those sacrifices of having to represent the country in an international competition," he said.