31st SEA Games slated May 12-23 next year in Hanoi

Athletes and officials from the Philippines march during the opening ceremony of the SEA Games (Southeast Asian Games) at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan province, north of Manila on November 30, 2019.

MANILA, Philippines – The 31st Southeast Asian Games will be held from May 12 to 23 next year, host Vietnam said on Friday.

Originally slated for December this year, Vietnam's national Olympic committee confirmed the new dates for the biennial meet.

The SEA Games will open just three days after the Philippines' national elections on May 9.

This means that majority of athletes, coaches, and officials from Team Philippines will be unable to cast their votes.

“This is one of those sacrifices of having to represent the country in an international competition,” said Philippine Olympic Committee President Bambol Tolentino.

According to Tolentino, a bulk of the 626-athlete delegation will head to Hanoi no less than a week before the opening ceremonies.

This as they need to "acclimatize and get the feel of competition venues, environment and weather".

The Philippines are the defending overall champions in the biennial meet and will be competing in 39 of the 40 sports in the Games.