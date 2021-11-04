Yuka Saso backer ICTSI vows continued support despite golferâ€™s impending citizenship change

Yuka Saso backer ICTSI vows continued support despite golfer’s impending citizenship change

Yuka Saso of Japan hits her tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer on the Bay Course at Seaview Golf Club on October 02, 2021 in Galloway, New Jersey.

MANILA, Philippines — International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI), one of Yuka Saso's strongest backers, has expressed its continuous support following the golfer's decision to become a Japanese citizen.

Having been behind Filipino golfers like Saso, and Bianca Pagdanganan in their careers, ICTSI remained committed to helping the 20-year-old in her journey.

"Yuka Saso was born and raised in the Philippines and will always be a Filipino. But being a golf star, it is more convenient to be a Japanese citizen, and unfortunately Japan law does not allow dual citizenship," their statement said.

"International Container Terminal Services, Inc. respects Yuka's choice of citizenship. Our support goes beyond her citizenship preference because of her outstanding talent and achievements," they added.

Backed by ICTSI and representing the Philippines, Saso bagged her first-ever major LPGA title in the US Open earlier this year and maintains to be one of the best golfers in the world.

While Saso will no longer be carrying the flag as she continues on in her career, the relationship between the golfer and ICTSI is not lost on the company.

"Yuka has truly evolved to become a global icon, and we are proud to be part of her journey," they said.

Saso herself also released a statement following her decision.

"I am immensely proud of my dual heritage and that will never change," Saso said.

"Thank you for respecting my choice. I am grateful to both my Filipino and Japanese supporters. I would not have achieved anything in my career without your support. I look forward to making you proud as I continue with my professional golfing," she added.

Apart from her US Open win, Saso's highlights representing the Philippines also include a double-gold medal performance in the 2018 Asian Games.