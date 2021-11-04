




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Yuka Saso backer ICTSI vows continued support despite golfer’s impending citizenship change
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 4, 2021 | 2:52pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Yuka Saso backer ICTSI vows continued support despite golferâ€™s impending citizenship change
Yuka Saso of Japan hits her tee shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer on the Bay Course at Seaview Golf Club on October 02, 2021 in Galloway, New Jersey.
SARAH STIER  /  GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA  /  GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI), one of Yuka Saso's strongest backers, has expressed its continuous support following the golfer's decision to become a Japanese citizen.



Having been behind Filipino golfers like Saso, and Bianca Pagdanganan in their careers, ICTSI remained committed to helping the 20-year-old in her journey.





"Yuka Saso was born and raised in the Philippines and will always be a Filipino. But being a golf star, it is more convenient to be a Japanese citizen, and unfortunately Japan law does not allow dual citizenship," their statement said.



"International Container Terminal Services, Inc. respects Yuka's choice of citizenship. Our support goes beyond her citizenship preference because of her outstanding talent and achievements," they added.



Backed by ICTSI and representing the Philippines, Saso bagged her first-ever major LPGA title in the US Open earlier this year and maintains to be one of the best golfers in the world.



While Saso will no longer be carrying the flag as she continues on in her career, the relationship between the golfer and ICTSI is not lost on the company.



"Yuka has truly evolved to become a global icon, and we are proud to be part of her journey," they said.



Saso herself also released a statement following her decision.



"I am immensely proud of my dual heritage and that will never change," Saso said.



"Thank you for respecting my choice. I am grateful to both my Filipino and Japanese supporters. I would not have achieved anything in my career without your support. I look forward to making you proud as I continue with my professional golfing," she added.



Apart from her US Open win, Saso's highlights representing the Philippines also include a double-gold medal performance in the 2018 Asian Games.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      GOLF
                                                      YUKA SASO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Yuka Saso chooses Japanese nationality
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Yuka Saso chooses Japanese nationality


                              

                                                                  By Jan Veran |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Yuka Saso announced her decision to choose the Japanese nationality in two years’ time.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Donaire wary of &lsquo;hungry and dangerous&rsquo; Gaballo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Donaire wary of ‘hungry and dangerous’ Gaballo


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Despite an obvious advantage in experience, Donaire vowed not to go easy against the 25-year-old, who he expects to go into...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Adiwang camp claims Brooks trying to mess up Filipino&rsquo;s focus
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Adiwang camp claims Brooks trying to mess up Filipino’s focus


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Brooks, set to face Adiwang in his first-ever main event in ONE Championship, had said in media interviews that he thinks...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PlayPark PH and its gaming community donate over P1M to COVID-19 response, various charities
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PlayPark PH and its gaming community donate over P1M to COVID-19 response, various charities


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
PlayPark and its community came together and shared their blessings to raise a total of Php1,066,252.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Warriors thwart Hornets; Kings keep Pelicans reeling
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Warriors thwart Hornets; Kings keep Pelicans reeling


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Golden State outscored Charlotte, 61-40, in the second half of the game.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Saso grateful to Filipino, Japanese supporters amid citizenship decision
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Saso grateful to Filipino, Japanese supporters amid citizenship decision


                              

                                                                  By Jan Veran |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Yuka Saso on Thursday underscored the role of her Filipino and Japanese supporters in her early golfing success and thanked...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Yuka Saso backer ICTSI vows continued support despite golfer&rsquo;s impending citizenship change
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Yuka Saso backer ICTSI vows continued support despite golfer’s impending citizenship change


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Having been behind Filipino golfers like Saso, and Bianca Pagdanganan in their careers, ICTSI remained committed to helping...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fil-Am Jordan Williams sees action in UFC 268 undercard
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fil-Am Jordan Williams sees action in UFC 268 undercard


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The significance of the moment is not lost on 31-year-old mixed martial arts fighter Jordan Williams.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hamilton hopes Mercedes avoids altitude sickness in Mexico
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hamilton hopes Mercedes avoids altitude sickness in Mexico


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Lewis Hamilton will be hoping his Mercedes team has overcome their occasional altitude sickness this weekend as he bids to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Curry, Embiid lead Sixers past Bulls
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Curry, Embiid lead Sixers past Bulls


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Seth Curry and Joel Embiid led the way as a depleted Philadelphia 76ers handed the Chicago Bulls only their second defeat...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with