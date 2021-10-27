




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Saso thrilled over rare JLPGA stint
                        

                           
Jan Veran - Philstar.com
October 27, 2021 | 2:10pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Saso thrilled over rare JLPGA stint
Yuka Saso
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Back in Japan, Yuka Saso can't wait to get going, armed with the same mindset and game that have marked her meteoric rise to the world ranking.



Yet, despite her status — as US Women's Open champ and world No. 5, the Fil-Japanese said she expects to learn more from her former rivals instead of the other way around.



“Here already in Japan. It’s been a while but I’m really looking forward to it,” said the ICTSI-backed Saso, who headlines the stellar cast in the TOTO Japan Classic unfolding November 4 in Shiga Prefecture.



Saso has insisted nothing has changed despite her record LPGA major breakthrough in San Francisco last June and her climb to No. 5 in the latest women’s golf world ranking, even expressing her willingness to grasp more knowledge from her rare return stint to the LPGA of Japan Tour.



“I’ll probably just focus on the tournament and learn more,” she said.



But the elite field in the upcoming $2 million event will surely be doing the focusing more and learning from the sport’s newest star, whose nine-tournament stint in the LPGA from June to October has netted her five Top 5 finishes highlighted by a major triumph and an impressive No. 3 ranking in the money race with $1.474 million in earnings.



Among the top 13 players in the world, Saso has played in the least number of tournaments with 39 with No. 14 Shanshan Feng of China competing in 35 events. The Asian Games double gold medalist also holds the No. 15 spot in the Race to CME Globe Season after competing in just eight tournaments.



Still, she would rather tone down expectations on her first JLPGA event since finishing joint ninth in the Bridgestone Open last May, saying there’s not much to expect from her in the upcoming blue-ribbon event.



“I’ll just play and focus on the process,” said Saso, who made quite an impact in her pro debut on the JLPGA last year, scoring two early victories and posting six other Top 10 finishes to emerge the top money earner while placing No. 2 in the Player of the Year derby before moving to the LPGA Tour.



She, however, also expects the JLPGA field to have improved a lot the last five months with at least three names — Mone Inami, Sakura Koiwai and Ayaka Furue — tipped to crowd her for top honors.



Inami, a silver medalist in the Olympics, has racked up seven Tour victories this year, including the Japan Ladies Professional Golf Championship, a major, in Ibaraki last month.



Koiwai, among the few whom Saso had faced in a number of title runs last year, has annexed four wins this season while Furue is hot on a back-to-back title romp in the Fujitsu Ladies and the Nobuta Group Masters the last two weeks.



JIyai Shin, who foiled Saso by three in last year’s edition of the premier event played over 54 holes at the Taiheiyo Club’s Minori course in Ibaraki, is also a marked player along with seasoned campaigners Ai Suzuki, Momoko Ueda, Saki Nagamine, Yuna Nishimura, Mamiko Higa, Eri Okayama, Minami Katsu and Ayaka Watanabe.



After the TOTO Classic, Saso heads back to the US for the LPGA's last two events with high hopes in the Pelicans Women's Championship and the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship, both in Alabama.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      GOLF
                                                      YUKA SASO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Treat Mikey like import
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 October 27, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
TNT rookie Mikey Williams is playing like an import in the PBA Philippine Cup finals against Magnolia and that’s how he should be treated defensively.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Yulo eyes Olympic gold in Paris 2024
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Yulo eyes Olympic gold in Paris 2024


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fresh from his World Championship feats, Filipino ace gymnast Caloy Yulo is now targeting an Olympic gold medal and a spot...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kiefer Ravena celebrates birthday with Shiga teammates
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kiefer Ravena celebrates birthday with Shiga teammates


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kiefer Ravena had a special birthday celebration on Wednesday with his Shiga Lakestars teammates.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bustamante ends bid for Ferrari Driver Academy scholarship
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bustamante ends bid for Ferrari Driver Academy scholarship


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Going head-to-head against 14 of the best young female racing talents in the world, the 16-year-old did not advance to the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fil-Am Gabi Bade cops Player of the Week award in Cyprus
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fil-Am Gabi Bade cops Player of the Week award in Cyprus


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Apart from the weekly accolade, Bade might be in the running for more individual awards in the tournament as she's among the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Sultan arrives in New York, gains NorthPort support
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sultan arrives in New York, gains NorthPort support


                              

                                                                  By Roy Luarca |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Jonas Sultan arrived in New York City, ready for battle against Puerto Rican Carlos Caraballo at the Hulu Theater, Madison...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Clarkson reaches 8,000 career points as Jazz go 3-0
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Clarkson reaches 8,000 career points as Jazz go 3-0


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Clarkson had an efficient 19 points in 23 minutes of action to lead three subs who finished in double-digit scoring. He also...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Javi Gomez de Lia&ntilde;o to make Japan B. League debut
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Javi Gomez de Liaño to make Japan B. League debut


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
After missing out on the Ibaraki Robots’ first eight matches of the 2021-22 Japan B. League season, Javi Gomez de Liaño...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Beijing Games organizers say virus 'biggest challenge', 100 days from start
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Beijing Games organizers say virus 'biggest challenge', 100 days from start


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Beijing Winter Olympics organizers said Wednesday that protecting the Games from the coronavirus is the "biggest challenge",...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Fully redeemed&rsquo; Yulo banishes ghost of Tokyo past
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Fully redeemed’ Yulo banishes ghost of Tokyo past


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Though failing to defend his title in floor exercise, Yulo became world champion anew in vault and sweetened it with a silver...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with