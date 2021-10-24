ONIC PH books MPL PH Grand Finals ticket, sends Smart Omega to lower bracket

ONIC PH during their Upper Bracket Finals match against Smart Omega

MANILA, Philippines — ONIC PH is the first team through to the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League (MPL PH) Season 8 Grand Final after sweeping Smart Omega in the Upper Bracket Final on Saturday.

ONIC, seeded second in the playoffs, quickly disposed of Smart Omega in the first two games of the best-of-five Upper Bracket Final.

While Smart Omega fought to keep their bid alive, ONIC's Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol proved too much to handle as he lifted his team with nine kills.

With their spot in the Grand Final secured, ONIC PH also punched their ticket to the Mobile Legends World Championship 2021, also known as M3.

Rivals grudge match set

Losing to ONIC PH meant two things for Smart Omega: they are now in a do-or-die situation, and, perhaps more importantly, have to face one of their fiercest rivals for the second time in the playoffs.

Awaiting Smart Omega in the Lower Brackets are defending champions Blacklist International, who they themselves sent to the Lower Brackets after beating them in the second round of the playoffs.

Known for their storied rivalry, Smart Omega will have to face a complete Blacklist squad who already have Kiel "Oheb" Soriano back.

He served his one-game suspension in Blacklist and Smart Omega's earlier clash where his absence was sorely felt.

Blacklist swept Smart Omega during the regular season but Smart Omega answered back by relegating the defending champions to the lower bracket during the second round of the playoffs.

It is reminiscent of the team's past match-ups.

Last season, Blacklist defeated Smart Omega (then Execration) to claim the local title.

A few weeks after, Smart Omega got their sweet vengeance when they defeated Blacklist International to bag the Southeast Asia Cup title.

The Lower Bracket Finals between Blacklist International and Smart Omega is slated at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The winner will then face ONIC PH in the best-of-seven finals at 6 p.m.