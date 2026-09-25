Jeepneys, everyday life inspire MLBB's 10th anniversary animation

Titled “From Tales to Legends”, the10th Anniversary Animated Trailer celebrates a decade of MLBB by bringing the game's heroes into settings familiar to the communities that have grown alongside it.

MANILA, Philippines — From jeepneys and long commutes to students balancing school and work, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) looked to the everyday experiences of its Southeast Asian players in celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Titled “From Tales to Legends”, the10th Anniversary Animated Trailer celebrates a decade of MLBB by bringing the game's heroes into settings familiar to the communities that have grown alongside it.

Rather than simply looking back at milestones from the game's first 10 years, Moonton Games sought to reflect the players behind them.

“Looking back on MLBB's 10-year journey, many players have grown from students into working adults, while their friendships, communities, and connection to the game have evolved alongside them,” Xueying Yang, Live Operation Specialist for Hero & Mode Media Content at Moonton Games, told Philstar.com in an email interview.

For the animation, the team gathered stories and insights from gaming and esports communities, looking beyond competition to experiences with school, work and friendships that have unfolded alongside the game.

Philippine elements are among those featured in the trailer, with jeepneys appearing alongside other familiar Southeast Asian settings such as neighborhood football fields and beaches in Indonesia.

“With support from our user operations team, we listened to player stories from the Philippines and Indonesia, including students balancing study, part-time work, and long commutes. These insights helped inspire scenes such as students traveling to school and working at a takoyaki stand. The film does not recreate any one player's story exactly. Instead, it brings together shared emotions and familiar moments from across the community, reimagined through the world of MLBB,” said Yang.

The real-world scenes were also paired with heroes that reflected similar traits. Bruno is shown alongside athletes to represent competitive spirit and sportsmanship, while Masha's scenes draw inspiration from students and working professionals.

For Filipino players, Paquito is featured alongside esports players and jeepney drivers, with their shared connection rooted in the determination to pursue their respective goals.

According to Yang, the parallels were not intended to define what each hero represents but to explore how players could see their own ambitions, challenges and strengths in the characters they play.

Creating the film also meant finding a balance between celebrating the game's history for longtime players without leaving those who had only recently entered the Land of Dawn out of the anniversary.

“The biggest challenge was finding a story that could honour 10 years of memories without making newer players feel like they were outside the celebration,” said Yang.

The script underwent several rounds of refinement over six weeks, with the team also working with an illustrator experienced in depicting everyday Southeast Asian life.

While the settings were deliberately specific to the region, Yang said the team focused on experiences that could resonate beyond them, including friendship, perseverance, ambition and teamwork.

“We did not want the film to rely only on familiar heroes or past milestones. Instead, we focused on emotions and experiences that can resonate with anyone, such as finding your squad, overcoming setbacks, pursuing a goal, or seeing part of yourself in a hero. Long-time players may recognise their own journey with MLBB, while newer players can still connect with the film through the everyday moments and values it portrays,” she said.

The approach culminates in the animation's final sequence, which brings its different players, heroes and everyday moments together. Player IDs written in different languages also appear toward the end, reflecting the different communities that have become part of MLBB over the past decade.

With MLBB marking 10 years, Yang hopes the anniversary gives players an opportunity to look back not only on the game, but also on their own journeys during that time.

“We hope players remember who they are and everything they have experienced over the past 10 years. A decade can pass in the blink of an eye. Our cultures and languages may differ, but we share the same passion. Remember every moment spent with MLBB, whether it brought sadness or joy, inspiration or disappointment. Like life, every game has its wins and losses. But never forget the person who kept going,” said Yang.